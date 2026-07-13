Eisha Singh says if story of ‘Juhi Mui' changes people's perspective, it's the ‘biggest victory’

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Television actress Eisha Singh, who plays an autistic girl in the show “Juhi Mui”, said the show's biggest success would be if it manages to change even one person's perspective and encourages viewers to think differently about the issues it highlights.

Asked if it is an added responsibility on the show because it needs to educate as much as it needs to entertain, Eisha told IANS: “By the end of every episode, if we can change the perspective, I think it's a great victory for all of us. Same if we can start the conversation around this topic, I think again, it's great.”

“We do have, I think we both take them with pride and the fact that we have a show around this topic. Of course, at the same time, we both have that responsibility on our shoulders, but I, yeah, I think, yeah, that's it. See, times are changing,” she concluded.

Eisha said it is high time that the audiences should be ready because stories like this don't come really often.

"A lot of people I know, they don't know what autism really is. So, to know about it and to understand its sensitivity, we should watch the show. We need to learn about it, and we need to approach people who are autistic with a little more kindness, inclusion and acceptance,” added Eisha.

The actress is currently seen alongside Vijayendra Kumeria in the show “Juhi Mui”.

'Juhi Mui' traces the journey of Juhi Suri, a brilliant young autistic woman whose mind becomes her greatest strength in a world that often misunderstands her. In the current track, after losing her father, the one who shielded her from the harsh realities of society, she struggles to navigate her grief.

Juhi Mui airs on Colors.

--IANS

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