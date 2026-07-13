July 13, 2026 3:54 PM हिंदी

Anupam Kher on Sam Neill’s death: World has lost a wonderful gentleman

Anupam Kher on Sam Neill’s death: World has lost a wonderful gentleman

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) As Sam Neill, who starred in ‘Jurassic Park’ and ‘Peaky Blinders,’ passed away on Monday in Australia aged 78, veteran actor Anupam Kher penned a note for the iconic star and said that the world has lost a wonderful gentleman.

Anupam shared a picture posing with the star, whose family described his passing on an Instagram post as “sudden and unexpected.”

Anupam shared in the caption section: “DEEPLY SADDENED by the passing of the wonderful #SamNeill .”

Recalling his meeting with the actor, Anupam wrote: “I had the privilege of meeting him in Sydney, Australia, and what stayed with me was not merely the celebrated actor, but the warm, gracious and gentle human being behind that familiar face.”

Anupam shared that he had followed and admired Sam Neill’s “remarkable career for decades.”

“From My Brilliant Career and The Piano to Jurassic Park, The Hunt for Red October and so many other memorable performances, he brought intelligence, dignity and a rare quiet strength to every character he portrayed,” he added.

Anupam shared: “Some actors impress you with their performances. Some human beings touch you with their presence. Sam Neill did both. The world of cinema has lost an extraordinary artist, and the world has lost a wonderful gentleman. Rest in peace, dear Sam. Your work and your warmth will live on. Om Shanti.”

It was In a statement shared on Instagram, Sam Neill’s family said that his death was “sudden and unexpected.”

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau (extended family) of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia,” the statement began.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement continued.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care. More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”

--IANS

dc/

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