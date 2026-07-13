Ronit Roy enjoys night out with ‘boss baby’ Neelam

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Ronit Roy gave fans a glimpse of his adorable bond with wife Neelam Bose Roy on Sunday night.

Sharing a loved-up picture from their recent night out, he affectionately called her his 'baby bhi, boss bhi'.

Taking to his social media account, the actor posted a stylish picture with Neelam, where they can be seen twinning in elegant black outfits.

Ronit looked dapper in a black suit paired with a white shirt and black tie, and Neelam stunned in a black saree with a shimmering gold border.

The two were seen smiling warmly for the camera as they hugged each other.

Sharing the picture, Ronit captioned the post as, 'Night out with the #bossbaby ! Oops sorry with the #babybhibossbhi.'

Talking about the couple's live story, Ronit Roy married Neelam Bose Roy in 2003 after the two met through mutual friends and gradually fell in love.

Over the years, the couple has often spoken about the importance of immense trust, companionship and mutual respect in their relationship.

They are parents to daughter Aador and son Agastya.

On the professional front, Ronit has carved a successful career across television, films and OTT platforms.

He became a household name with iconic television shows such as Mr. Bajaj in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', and Mihir in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', followed by 'Bandini' and 'Adaalat'.

He later established himself as a powerful character actor in Hindi movies such as 'Udaan', '2 States', 'Boss', 'Kaabil', 'Ugly', 'Student of the Year', 'Liger' and 'Bloody Daddy'.

–IANS

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