July 13, 2026 3:55 PM हिंदी

'History created at the Mecca of Cricket!': Kedar Jadhav hails Kranti Goud's Lord's feat

'History created at the Mecca of Cricket!': Kedar Jadhav hails Kranti Goud's Lord's feat

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Former India all-rounder Kedar Jadhav congratulated pacer Kranti Goud after she etched her name into cricketing history with a five-wicket haul in the one-off women's Test against England at Lord's, describing her performance as a landmark achievement at one of the sport's most iconic venues.

Goud produced figures of 5/37 to become the first woman to claim a five-wicket haul in a Test at Lord's, ensuring her name would be added to the historic honours board at the ground. Her spell played a key role in putting India in a commanding position in the first-ever women's Test at the 'Home of Cricket'.

Reacting to the milestone, Jadhav celebrated the significance of the achievement, calling it a moment of history for Indian cricket.

“What a phenomenal achievement! History created at the Mecca of Cricket! Huge congratulations to Kranti Goud on becoming the first-ever Indian woman cricketer to get her name inscribed on the prestigious Lords Honours Board after a brilliant 5-wicket haul against England!,” Jadhav wrote on X.

The former India cricketer also underlined the prestige associated with excelling at Lord's, saying Goud had fulfilled a dream shared by generations of cricketers.

“To perform like this at Lord's is a dream for every cricketer, and you’ve made it reality with sheer class,” he added.

Jadhav concluded by expressing his pride in the young fast bowler's accomplishment and backed her to continue inspiring aspiring cricketers with performances on the international stage.

“Super proud of you, Kranti! Keep roaring and inspiring the next generation,” Jadhav said.

Goud's memorable spell came in the first women's Test to be staged at Lord's, making her achievement even more significant. Along with Yastika Bhatia, who became the first woman to score a Test century at the venue, Goud ensured India dominated the honours board in a historic match that marked a new chapter for women's cricket at the iconic ground.

--IANS

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