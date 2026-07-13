Akshara Haasan says her part in ‘Simulacra’ demanded different level of maturity from her

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actress Akshara Haasan, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film ‘Simulacra’, has said that her role demanded a different level of maturity from her. She also said that the role allowed her to explore a different side of her as an actor.

The teaser of the film was recently unveiled, and it introduces Akshara Haasan as Nivi. It offers the audiences a glimpse into a futuristic world where memories can be rewritten through neural brain chips.

Talking about her role, Akshara Haasan shared, "Nivi is a very different character that I’ve played. This time I feel it required a different maturity level as a person and therefore a character. With how layered the story is, I discovered a side of me as an actor and got to explore emotions and complexities of emotions colliding. It challenged me as an actor. I truly enjoyed performing the character Nivi”.

The film is set in an imminent near-future where human lives are governed by neural brain chips, Simulacra explores a world where tech giants allow people to tailor, rewrite, or completely erase their personal memories. The plot follows two pedestrians, Nayan (played by Satyajeet Dubey) and Nivi (played by Akshara Haasan), who cross paths in a society increasingly reliant on trans-humanism.

Nayan claims a deep, intimate history with Nivi, presenting photographs stored directly in his neural memory vault. Nivi, however, has absolutely no recollection of him—her own vault reads entirely blank. As Nayan attempts to recreate their past to spark her memory, the two begin developing real feelings for each other.

Satyajeet Dubey said, "What intrigued me about ‘Simulacra’ was the film’s exploration of objective and subjective reality, identity, relationships, and how technology increasingly blurs the lines between what’s real and what’s perceived. Those themes feel quite relevant today, especially in the age of AI. I found his (director Pankaj Sawant’s) intent to tell this story and his eagerness to bring it to life really inspiring, and I felt compelled to be part of that journey”.

Produced by Philosia Films, the film is set to drop on July 17 on Waves OTT.

--IANS

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