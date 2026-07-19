Venky Atluri: This National Award belongs to everyone who believed in Lucky Baskhar!

Hyderabad, July 19 (IANS)Director Venky Atluri, who bagged the National Award for Best Screenplay for his dialogues in the superhit Telugu financial crime drama 'Lucky Baskhar', has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has said that this award belonged to everyone who had believed in the film.

Taking to his social media timelines to share a statement soon after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting announced the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards at New Delhi, Venky Atluri said, "I'm truly humbled and grateful to receive the 72nd National Film Award for Best Screenplay -Dialogue Writer for Lucky Baskhar."

The director went on to add, "My heartfelt thanks to my producer Naga Vamsi garu for believing in me and backing this story with complete faith. To my dear Dulquer Salmaan garu, thank you for trusting my vision and bringing Lucky Baskhar to life with such honesty and brilliance."

Atluri also thanked his film's actors and technicians. "A special thanks to G.V. Prakash bro for giving the film a blockbuster score that elevated every emotion. My gratitude to Meenakshi Chaudhary, Sai Kumar garu, Ramky garu and every member of our wonderful cast for making this journey so memorable with your incredible performances."

"To my amazing crew... Navin Nooli, Nimish Ravi, Vinesh Banglan and every technician who poured their heart into this film... This honour belongs to all of you. Cinema is always a collective effort and I'm fortunate to have worked with such a passionate team," he said, before going on to thank the jury for bestowing the honour on him.

He said, "My sincere gratitude to the esteemed National Awards jury for this incredible recognition. Receiving this honour is deeply inspiring, but more than anything, it reminds me of the responsibility to work even harder, tell better stories and always strive to give my very best. Thank you, each & every audience member who loved the film and believed in me. Finally, a big thank you each to everyone who has taken the time to congratulate me, celebrate this achievement and shower me with so much love. Your support and encouragement mean the world to me. This award belongs to everyone who believed in Lucky Baskhar."

--IANS

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