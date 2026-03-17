March 17, 2026 6:21 PM हिंदी

Varanasi: 14 arrested for throwing non-veg food into Ganga during Iftar party on boat

Varanasi: 14 arrested for Iftar party on Ganga boat, throwing non-veg food into river sparks outrage

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) A video showing a group of people reportedly holding an iftar party on a boat in the middle of the Ganga River at Varanasi has gone viral on social media, triggering a police complaint after which 14 individuals were arrested.

Allegations in the video include eating non‑vegetarian food on the river and disposing of leftovers into the holy water, actions that hurt religious sentiments in the sacred city.

The clip, widely shared on platforms like Instagram, shows individuals on a small vessel during sunset, with what appears to be chicken biryani and other items being consumed. Critics say the act was disrespectful to the religious sanctity of the Ganga, a river revered by millions of devotees who perform rituals and take ceremonial baths along its ghats.

Following a complaint filed by a youth wing leader of the BJP, the Kotwali police registered a case against those involved and the boat operator. Multiple sections of the law were invoked, including those related to outraging religious feelings, environmental pollution, and public nuisance.

In connection with the incident, 14 individuals have been taken into custody while the investigation continues. Police sources say they are also verifying the authenticity of the video and identifying all those seen in it.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay Pratap Singh, ACP Kotwali, said: “Yesterday we received information regarding a video going viral on Instagram of a few people holding an iftar party on a boat, eating and throwing bones into the river. There was a container in the middle holding chicken biryani from which they were eating. After that, 14 people were arrested.”

Officials have emphasised that no one is above the law, and those found guilty of violating guidelines related to pollution or public order will face legal consequences. They also noted that coastal and river police units are now monitoring boats more closely to prevent similar incidents.

The case has reignited discussions about respect for religious sentiments and environmental protection in public spaces, especially in cities like Varanasi where spiritual traditions and tourism intersect.

--IANS

rs/rad

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