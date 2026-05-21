May 21, 2026 11:31 AM हिंदी

Rakesh Bedi bumps into Sukhbir in Goa; latter greets him with ‘Dhurandhar’ iconic ‘Baccha Hai Tu Mera’ dialogue

Rakesh Bedi bumps into Sukhbir in Goa; latter greets him with ‘Dhurandhar’ iconic ‘Baccha Hai Tu Mera’ dialogue

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi recently had a fun encounter with popular Punjabi singer Sukhbir in Goa.

Taking to his social media account, Rakesh Bedi shared his surprise meet with the legendary Punjabi singer on his social media account, and reflected on their fun camaraderie.

“Everyone, welcome to ‘Hi Chai with Rakesh Bedi’. I am in Goa for a festival. I have a speaker session tomorrow here, but I met somebody whom I love a lot. He sings fantastically from his heart and he is none other than Sukhbir.”

Panning the camera to Sukhbir standing right next to him, started singing, “‘Dil dena, dil lena, aison da khara khara…Hai Sauda khara khara…’”, further adding the iconic Dhurandhar dialogue of Rakesh Bedi, arre bachcha hai tu mera. ’

To this Rajesh said, “‘Haan bilkul, maine yehi bola hai usko. Maine kaha itna itna achha gaana gaata hai, iska ek hi reason hai, kyunki bachcha hai tu mera. Thank you sir.’” (Yes absolutely, I had told him the same that you sing so well and there's only one reason behind it because you are my son)

For the uninitiated, Rakesh Bedi has enjoyed an almost 3 decade career spanning television, theatre, and films. The actor became a household name through iconic comedy shows like ‘Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi’, ‘Shrimaan Shrimati’, and ‘Yes Boss’ and has also been a part of many Bollywood movies as a character artist.

He found his renewed popularity with his role in the recent blockbuster “Dhurandhar” and through his iconic dialogue “Baccha hai tu mera”.

Meanwhile, talking about Sukhbir, he popularly known as the “Prince of Bhangra,” and continues to remain one of the most loved Punjabi singers in the music industry.

The singer is known for chartbuster tracks like ‘Ishq Tera Tadpave’, ‘Gal Ban Gayi’ and ‘Oh Ho Ho Ho’.

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