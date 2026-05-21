Mohanlal turns 66, Jackie Shroff wishes his ‘garu’ on birthday

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) As Malayalam superstar Mohanlal turned 66 on Thursday, veteran actor Jackie Shroff wished his “garu” with a simple “happy birthday”.

Jackie posted a picture in his stories section on Instagram of Mohanlal looking dapper in a grey suit, sitting on a chair.

For the caption, Jackie wrote: “Happy birthday Mohan Garu.”

Mohanlal’s latest release is “Drishyam 3”, which has hit the screens on his birthday. The film is directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is a sequel to the 2021 Drishyam 2 and the third installment in the Drishyam film series.

The film stars Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil,Murali Gopy, Siddique, and Asha Sarath reprising their roles from the previous two instalments.

On May 14, the makers of Drishyam 3' released a BTS video. Mohanlal took to his X timeline to share the clip and said, "#Drishyam3 - Behind The Scenes Worldwide Release | May 21st 2026."

The video had clips that had Mohanlal sharing a lighter moments with the unit of the film, costumes of the actor being readied for him, director Jeethu Joseph reeling out instructions on how he wants a shot, and producer Antony Perambavoor in a relaxed conversation with unit members.

Talking about the 69-year-old Bollywood star, he was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. He will next be seen in Ahmed Khan’s upcoming comedy film titled “Welcome To The Jungle”.

The film has a huge star cast including names such as Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

Jackie, who is the father of Bollywood’s action hero Tiger Shroff, has been in Hindi cinema for over four decades. The veteran actor has worked in over 250 films in cinema across various languages.

It was in Swami Dada, which was released in 1982, that Jackie stepped into the world of acting. It was an uncredited role.

The actor was then seen Hero, which made him an overnight star. He went on to feature in several box office hits such as Andar Baahar, Teri Meherbaniyan, Aaj Ka Daur, Karma, Kudrat Ka Kanoon, Jawab Hum Denge, Ram Lakhan, Tridev, Baap Numbri Beta Dus Numbri, Izzat, Police Officer, Khalnayak, Rangeela, Agni Sakshi, Border and Bandhan among many others.

--IANS

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