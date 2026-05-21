May 21, 2026 11:30 AM हिंदी

Mahhi Vij gets emotional as she quits ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’: A part of me will always remain connected to Kausar

Mahhi Vij gets emotional as she bids farewell to ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’: A part of me will always remain connected to Kausar

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Television star Mahhi Vij turned emotional as she bid farewell to her character Kausar from the show ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’.

Sharing a video in her Kausar get-up on her social media account, the actress penned an emotional note about her deep connection with the role and how the entire journey has left a lasting impact on her personally and professionally.

In the video, Mahhi could be seen dressed as her character Kausar.

Sharing the clip, Mahhi wrote, “Playing Kausar was never just a role for me — it was an emotion I carried with full sincerity, dedication, and faith. I didn’t just perform Kausar, I lived her in every scene, every emotion, and every moment. My only wish was for her journey to reach every home and every heart.”

She added, “Today, as I say goodbye to Kausar, I walk away with countless beautiful memories, lessons, and emotions that will always stay with me. A part of me will always remain connected to her.”

She further wrote, “I will truly miss Kausar — her strength, her journey, and the love she gave me through all of you. Thank you for embracing her and giving her so much love.”

Talking about Mahhi’s portrayal of Kausar in the show ‘Seher Hone Ko Hai’ received appreciation from viewers, with many praising her emotional sincerity and depth she brought to the character.

For the uninitiated, Mahhi Vij has been a part of the entertainment industry for over two decades and has carved a niche for herself through television shows, reality shows.

She rose to fame with shows like ‘Laagi Tujhse Lagan’, where her performance was widely loved as Nakusha. She has also been a part of popular reality shows including ‘Nach Baliye’, which she won alongside her husband Jay Bhanushali.

On the personal front, Mahhi Vij and her actor-host husband Jay Bhanushali recently announced their separation after 14 years of marriage.

The two had taken to their social media accounts to share a joint statement requesting privacy and understanding from fans and media.

The couple also stated that they would continue to co-parent their six-year-old daughter Tara.

–IANS

rd/

LATEST NEWS

Kabir Bedi hails Modi-Meloni camaraderie, recalls his Italian TV series ‘Sandokan’

Kabir Bedi hails Modi-Meloni camaraderie, recalls his Italian TV series ‘Sandokan’

Varun is playing through a bit of pain; it shows how brave he is: Watson

Varun is playing through a bit of pain; it shows how brave he is: Watson

'It is painful, it is tiring, but why not?': Jwala Gutta opens up on her breast milk donation initiative

'It is painful, it is tiring, but why not?': Jwala Gutta opens up on her breast milk donation initiative

Animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' commences 'Sanatan Universe'

Animated film 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' commences 'Sanatan Universe'

Pandiraaj discloses how Urvasi overcame personal grief to shoot for a comedy scene in 'Parimala & Co' (Photo Credit: Pandiraaj/Instagram)

Pandiraaj discloses how Urvasi overcame personal grief to shoot for a comedy scene in 'Parimala & Co'

Shamita Shetty shares unseen video of nephew Viaan rapping like a pro,says ‘maasi has your back’

Shamita Shetty shares unseen video of nephew Viaan rapping like a pro,says ‘maasi has your back’

Pooja Bhatt shares a rare glimpse of her childhood days featuring late mother Kiran Bhatt & brother Rahul Bhatt

Pooja Bhatt shares a rare glimpse of her childhood days featuring late mother Kiran Bhatt & brother Rahul Bhatt

PM Modi’s five-nation visit secures nearly $40 billion investment

PM Modi’s five-nation visit secures nearly $40 billion investment commitments

MI skipper Hardik penalised for Code of Conduct breach

MI skipper Hardik penalised for IPL Code of Conduct breach

Neha Sharma shares her dilemma: Gym goals, snacks and bad decisions

Neha Sharma shares her dilemma: Gym goals, snacks and bad decisions