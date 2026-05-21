Delhi-NCR swelters under severe heatwave; IMD warns temperature may hit 47 degrees

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The scorching summer heat has made life extremely difficult for people in the national capital and surrounding areas, with Delhi-NCR reeling under intense heatwave conditions.

In its latest night weather bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the mercury in Delhi could touch a dangerous 47 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Amid the continuously rising temperatures, the weather department has maintained a strong heatwave alert for the capital.

The biggest concern for residents is that there appears to be no immediate relief from the searing heat, with the IMD forecasting that the prevailing conditions may continue until May 26.

Several parts of Delhi-NCR have been experiencing intense heatwave conditions over the past few days, prompting the IMD to upgrade its warning level from a “yellow” alert to an “orange” alert on Wednesday.

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain around 46 degrees Celsius, while heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over the next two days. Heatwave conditions are also expected to persist in the days thereafter.

According to the IMD, there is unlikely to be any significant change in the maximum and minimum temperatures during the next seven days. The weather office has placed Delhi under an orange alert for the next five days, stating that daytime temperatures are unlikely to dip below 43 degrees Celsius this week.

The IMD declares a heatwave when the maximum temperature crosses 40 degrees Celsius and remains at least 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

An orange alert issued by the IMD advises people to remain prepared and take precautionary measures, as worsening weather conditions may severely affect daily life. The alert also indicates a high risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for children, elderly citizens, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The IMD further stated that Delhi, along with Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, is likely to witness severe heat conditions throughout the week, accompanied by strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district recorded the country’s highest temperature at 48 degrees Celsius on Wednesday as heatwave conditions continued across the state.

The air quality in Delhi remained in the “poor” category on Thursday, with AQI readings recorded at Anand Vihar (215), Ashok Vihar (162), Rohini (178), Wazirpur (195), and IIT Delhi (160), among other areas.

--IANS

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