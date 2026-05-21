May 21, 2026 11:32 AM हिंदी

Rohit Roy quips about ‘fighting curse’ with wife Manasi Joshi Roy’s pictures: Nazar mat lagana

Rohit Roy quips about ‘fighting curse’ with wife Manasi Joshi Roy’s pictures: Nazar mat lagana

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Rohit Bose Roy penned a heartfelt note for his actress-wife Manasi Joshi Roy and tagged himself as “the luckiest guy in the world” to have her. However, the actor added a dash of humour and said that every time he puts up a picture of his ladylove, they end up fighting.

Rohit shared a monochrome image featuring himself with Manasi, who is the sister of actor Sharman Joshi. In the photograph, the two are seen standing close and smiling at the camera lens.

He wrote in the caption section of Instagram: “No birthday, no anniversary, no occasion at all… just feel grateful to have this one in my life. Men don’t know how to show their emotions and I doubt I’d be able to tell her this to her face but I am the luckiest guy in the world for having landed her.”

Rohit then joked: “Bas ab nazar mat lagana kyunki jitni baar Manasi ki tasweer lagata hun, humari ladayi ho jaati hai (“Now don’t jinx it, because every time I put up Manasi’s picture, we end up fighting.) @manasijoshiroy.”

Rohit and Manasi got married in 1999 and the two have a daughter named Kiara.

Regarding the couple, Manasi has worked on memorable shows such as Gharwali Uparwali, Kkusum, Dhhai Kilo Prem, Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar, Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, The Miranda Brothers, and is currently seen in Lakshmi Niwas.

Meanwhile, Rohit, who is the younger brother of actor Ronit Bose Roy, is best known for his role in serials such as Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and Swabhimaan.

He has also appeared in popular Bollywood movies such as Kaabil, Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena, Apartment, and Plan. He starred in the movie Shootout at Lokhandwala, alongside actor Vivek Oberoi. The actor has also directed a short film named Rice Plate as a part of the anthology film Dus Kahaniyaan.

--IANS

dc/

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