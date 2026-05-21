Aston Villa clinch first European title in 44 years with maiden Europa League trophy

Istanbul, May 21 (IANS) Aston Villa claimed their first European trophy in 44 years and a maiden UEFA Europa League title as goals from Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers sealed an emphatic win against Freiburg.

Villa have become the 31st different winners of the UEFA Cup/Europa League, and the sixth from England. They are the third new victors in the last six seasons, along with Atalanta in 2023/24 and Emery's Villarreal in 2020/21.

Emery has become the first coach to win this tournament with three different teams. They all have 'villa' in their name: Sevilla (three times), Villarreal and Villa.

Coming into this showpiece, Freiburg were dreaming of winning a first major title in the club's history, while Villa were seeking their first silverware in 30 years.

Given the high stakes, it was perhaps not surprising that the game took a while to settle down in front of a vibrant atmosphere at the spectacular Beşiktaş Park, with both teams displaying early signs of nerves.

After a series of half-chances came and went for both sides, it took a moment of magic to spark the game into life provided by Villa's midfield maestro Youri Tielemans.

After 42 minutes, the Belgian latched onto a pinpoint cross from Morgan Rogers from a short corner to power a superb volley past goalkeeper Noah Atubolu and give the English side the lead.

Freiburg were rocked, and just before the break things got worse. There looked to be little danger when Emiliano Buendía received the ball from just outside the box, but the Argentinian forward shifted the ball onto his left foot and bent a stunning effort into the far corner to double the lead with the last kick of the half.

The confidence was flowing through Villa in the second period, and Buendía worked his magic again for their third just before the hour, jinking his way down the left wing before crossing for Rogers to apply a simple finish at the near post.

It was millimetres away from being four for Unai Emery's side as Amadou Onana headed against the post from John McGinn's corner, and that was the end of the action as Villa settled for three.

Freiburg put in a valiant effort but ultimately fell short. They will hope to bounce back on the European stage when they participate in the Conference League play-offs next season.

--IANS

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