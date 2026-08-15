Vande Mataram resonates across world during Suryapath Tiranga's global relay

Athens, Aug 15 (IANS) India's Independence Day celebrations in Greece were marked by renowned Greek vocalist Konstantinos Kalaitzis who performed a special rendition of Vande Mataram on Saturday.

“Celebrating the 80th Independence Day of India – India80. On this momentous occasion, renowned Greek vocalist Mr. Konstantinos Kalaitzis performed a special rendition of "Vande Mataram" serving as a profound gesture of goodwill and enduring friendship towards the nation and people of India,” the Indian Embassy in Greece stated on X.

The Consulate General of India in Durban celebrated Independence Day at India House with vibrant cultural performances and 'Threads of Bharat' exhibition showcasing India's diverse and popular textile heritage through sarees celebrating the craftsmanship and traditions woven into cultural fabric.

Consulate General Niteen Yeola hoisted the Tricolour and read out excerpts from President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the nation.

The event was attended by Thami Ntuli, Premier of KwaZulu-Natal and H.W. Cyril Xaba, Mayor of eThekwini.

The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia organised a celebration where Ambassador Vipul addressed the Indian community after reading out the President Murmu’s address to the nation.

“The Embassy organised a spirited cultural programme, featuring captivating performances - semi-classical dance on Vande Mataram, group-song by school students, patriotic poetry, and a moving group-dance tribute to the historic Dandi Salt March. This year’s celebrations held special significance as we marked 150 years of our National Song Vande Mataram,” the Embassy stated on X.

In Spain, the Tricolour was hoisted at the Indian Embassy.

“The Tiranga rises from our shores at the break of dawn. Over to Embassy of India, Morocco to continue this historic journey of Suryapath Tiranga. Carry the Indian Tricolour from one sunrise to the next, and inspire Indians to spread the fervour of Har Ghar Tiranga!,” the Embassy stated, handing over the Suryapath Tiranga journey to the Embassy in Morocco.

The Embassy in Morocco also conducted the flag hoisting and handed over the journey to the Indian Embassy in Iceland.

From the Indian Embassy in Iceland, the journey was handed over to the Indian Embassy in Brazil, later to the Embassy in Suriname, to the High Commission in Guyana, Embassy of India in Argentina, to the High Commission of India in Trinidad and Tobago, and later to the Dominic Republlic.

The Embassy in Dominic Republic passed on the Suryapath Tiranga journey to the Consulate General of India in New York, which was later proceeded to the Embassy in Colombia, High Commission of India in Ottawa, High Commission of India in Kingston, Jamaica, Embassy of India, Washington, DC, Embassy in Lima (Peru), Consulate General of India in Toronto, Canada, Embassy in Mexico, Consulate General of India in San Francisco.

Several Embassies also presented certificates to the top scorers of the Bharat Ko Janiye Quiz (I-Day Special Edition) organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

–IANS

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