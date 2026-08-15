Ambassador Kwatra hails Indian diaspora's role in US ties

Washington, Aug 15 (IANS) India's Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on Saturday praised the Indian diaspora for its contribution to India's development and the strengthening of India-US relations.

Kwatra spoke to IANS as the Indian Embassy marked India's 80th Independence Day at India House in Washington.

The celebrations included the hoisting of the Tricolour, cultural performances and recognition of young winners of painting and quiz competitions.

"Today is a great day for all of us, all the Indians here, Indian diaspora, everywhere in the world, particularly in the United States," the Indian envoy to US said.

"Last eight decades of our independence have been a great story of success and achievement, and have set ourselves up for our goal of achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047," Kwatra added.

Viksit Bharat is India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047, the centenary of its independence.

The Indian Ambassador to US placed the diaspora at the centre of that effort.

He also underlined its role in building ties between New Delhi and Washington.

"I want to congratulate the members of the Indian diaspora who have been making remarkable contributions in the journey, not just of India, but also of India-US relationship," Kwatra said.

"Strong India, developed India," he added.

As part of the ceremony, Kwatra read out the address of President Droupadi Murmu.

President Murmu praised Indians at home and abroad for contributing to nation-building and enhancing the country's standing on the global stage.

She highlighted India's economic progress, digital infrastructure and expanding physical connectivity.

She also spoke about efforts to ensure that the benefits of development reach the disadvantaged sections of society.

The programme showcased the work of Indian-American children. Their paintings explored India's cultural traditions, technological progress and aspirations for 2047.

Ten-year-old Anvika Kajjam, who traces her family roots to Telangana, won first prize in her category for a drawing depicting India in 2047. It combined the country's freedom struggle with her vision of a greener and more technologically advanced future.

"India would be green and all the animals can live peacefully," the fifth-grade student told IANS.

She said that India was improving artificial intelligence and developing more advanced technology.

Other children drew flying cars, robots, rockets, bullet trains and journeys to the moon. Their work also focused on education, jobs, gender equality, environmental protection and India's traditions.

One young participant portrayed an older India of farmers alongside a new India of artificial intelligence, cars and rockets. Another chose a more personal theme.

"The topic I drew was who my Indian hero is. And in my eyes, my biggest Indian hero is my mom," the participant said.

The Indian-American community is among the largest and most professionally prominent diaspora groups in the United States. Its members have a growing presence in business, technology, medicine, academia, public service and politics.

India and the United States have broadened cooperation across defence, trade, critical and emerging technologies, energy and education. The Indian diaspora remains an important people-to-people link between the two countries.

--IANS

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