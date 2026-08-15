Over 1,000 students showcase ideas for greener, cleaner neighbourhoods at ANDPL's 'Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi 2.0'

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) More than 1,000 students from over 40 schools across Dharavi on Saturday showcased their vision for the neighbourhood through drawings, paintings, science models and projects at an inter-school competition and exhibition organised to mark the 80th Independence Day.

The event 'Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi 2.0' was organised by Adani Navbharat Developers Pvt Ltd (ANDPL) here in partnership with Dharavi Social Mission.

The students presented ideas focused on issues affecting everyday life, including green public spaces, cleaner surroundings, modern schools, healthcare, clean energy, water conservation, waste management and technology-enabled services.

The science exhibition gave students an opportunity to develop practical models addressing environmental and community challenges and explore possible solutions through science and innovation.

The initiative builds on the first edition of “Mere Sapno Ki Dharavi”, held in January 2025. This year's edition was expanded to include a science exhibition alongside the drawing competition.

Arvind Paranjpye, Director, Planetarium, Nehru Centre, said that the exhibition showed how students were using their understanding of everyday issues to articulate their aspirations for Dharavi.

“Children have shown through their models and paintings what they want like cleanliness, hospitals, clean surroundings and places to play,” Paranjpye told IANS.

Renowned artist and veteran animation film designer Dhimant Vyas said he was impressed by the enthusiasm and talent displayed by the participating students.

“There are so many enthusiastic and talented children here. Everyone has worked very hard in both drawing and science. It is really great to see so many children participating,” Vyas told IANS.

Additionally, Yashika Kori of Morning Star English School won the drawing competition, while Shaikh Ali of B.S.I.A.S English High School won the science exhibition.

Dharavi -- home to around one million people -- is at the centre of a major urban redevelopment project aimed at creating an integrated and planned township with improved housing, infrastructure, public amenities and livelihood opportunities.

ANDPL said the initiative seeks to provide children with a platform to articulate their aspirations for the neighbourhood and participate in conversations around Dharavi's future.

Adani Navbharat Developers Private Limited (ANDPL) is a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) established for the implementation of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP), with the Government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group as shareholders.

--IANS

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