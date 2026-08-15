I2U2, IMEC highlight India's growing strategic role in Middle East: Report

Jerusalem, Aug 15 (IANS) The growing prominence of the India-Israel-United Arab Emirates-United States grouping (I2U2), together with the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), underscores the growing convergence of economic integration and regional security, a report has stated.

It argued that as Washington seeks dependable partners to help preserve regional stability while reducing its military involvement, India has positioned itself as a trusted actor capable of engaging across political divides without insisting on ideological convergence.

“The Middle East's geopolitical landscape is no longer being shaped solely by military alliances or shifting balances of power. Today, economic corridors, technological partnerships, resilient supply chains, and strategic connectivity are redefining the region's future. At the centre of this transformation stands India, quietly emerging as one of the few countries capable of linking the United States, Israel, the UAE, and, increasingly, Saudi Arabia,” a report in The Jerusalem Post highlighted.

“For Israel, this evolution represents far more than another diplomatic milestone. It presents an opportunity to anchor itself within a broader strategic framework that brings together Israeli innovation, Gulf investment, American leadership, and India's economic weight,” it added.

According to the report, India and Israel have developed a partnership that goes far beyond defence procurement. Over the past three decades, it said, their cooperation has broadened to encompass counterterrorism, intelligence sharing, cybersecurity, agriculture, water management, artificial intelligence, space technology, healthcare innovation and start-up ecosystems.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia increasingly regard India as more than a key energy market, viewing it instead as a long-term strategic partner.

“India offers one of the world's fastest-growing large economies, an expanding destination for investment, a dependable food-security partner, and a vast pool of skilled professionals who continue to contribute to Gulf economies. As Riyadh pursues Vision 2030 and Abu Dhabi accelerates its ambitions in advanced manufacturing and technology, India's industrial growth offers natural economic complementarity,” the report detailed.

“This convergence has positioned India as the bridge connecting Israeli innovation, Gulf capital, and American strategic interests,” it added.

The report noted that a stronger India-US partnership would further strengthen the foundations of initiatives such as I2U2 and IMEC. Meanwhile, it said, India’s deepening ties with Saudi Arabia and the UAE are opening new diplomatic channels that could eventually facilitate wider regional cooperation involving Israel.

Stressing that the strategic landscape could evolve further, the report said, “India is also investing heavily in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands as a strategic maritime hub overlooking the Strait of Malacca. Together with IMEC, this reflects a broader vision linking the Mediterranean to Southeast Asia through secure and resilient trade corridors.”

--IANS

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