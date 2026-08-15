NDTV 24x7 becomes NDTV, unveils new identity anchored in ‘When It Really Matters’

New Delhi, Aug 15 (IANS) Reflecting its evolution from a 24-hour television news channel into one news brand across screens, platforms and formats, NDTV has unveiled a new brand identity anchored in the thought, ‘When It Really Matters’, as NDTV 24x7 becomes simply NDTV.

The new name is accompanied by a renewed visual identity and a new look and feel across NDTV’s television and digital platforms. It marks the next chapter for a news brand that has spent more than three decades reporting a country — and an information landscape — in constant transformation, according to a statement.

“When NDTV 24x7 was launched, 24x7 described something significant — the arrival of round-the-clock television news. Today, news is consumed everywhere and all the time. Audiences may encounter NDTV on television, on our app or website, on social media, on Connected TV or on platforms that are still emerging,” said Rahul Kanwal, CEO and Editor-in-Chief, NDTV.

“In that world, 24x7 describes a medium. NDTV describes the brand. ‘When It Really Matters’ sharpens what we want that brand to stand for. In a world overflowing with information, journalism must help people understand not only what is happening, but what deserves their attention and why. We are building the next NDTV on the trust and journalistic foundations of the last three decades, while designing it for the India of today and the world ahead,” Kanwal added.

The new identity builds on the trust and journalistic foundations NDTV has established over more than three decades, while reflecting the realities of how India consumes, engages with and understands news today.

“At a time when news is often obscured by competing chaos, ‘When It Really Matters’ gives us a clear editorial compass. It is a reminder to separate what commands attention from what carries genuine significance, and to remain focused on the stories, questions and consequences that deserve the attention of the public. That sense of purpose will guide the way NDTV reports, interprets and stays with the news that truly matters,” said Shiv Aroor, Managing Editor, NDTV.

The identity will extend across NDTV’s television and digital platforms, journalism, public conversations and engagement with audiences in India and around the world, the statement said.

--IANS

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