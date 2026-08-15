APL 2026: Barak Legends go top after rain washes out clash with Charaideo Sunrisers

Guwahati, Aug 15 (IANS) Barak Legends moved to the top of the points table in the Assam Premier League 2026 (APL) after their clash against Charaideo Sunrisers was abandoned due to rain at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium here on Saturday.

Both teams received one point each after persistent rain prevented further play. Legends now have 11 points from eight matches, while Sunrisers are fifth with seven points from the same number of games.

After being asked to bat first, Barak Legends posted 177/6 in their allotted 20 overs, with opener Bishal Saha continuing his impressive run of form.

Saha remained unbeaten on 54 and registered his fourth half-century of the season. His latest fifty also helped him retain the Orange Cap.

He shared an 81-run opening partnership with Shraban Khound, who scored 47 before falling just three runs short of his half-century. The two provided Legends with a strong platform before the Sunrisers struck back with regular wickets.

The Legends middle order could not make a major impact, but Abdul Ajij provided the late impetus with an unbeaten 32 off just 12 balls to help his side finish on a competitive total.

For Charaideo Sunrisers, Reshabh Dipak was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 22 runs.

In response, Sunrisers made a positive start to their chase and reached 35/0 in 2.5 overs before rain brought play to a halt.

Pradyun Saikia was in an aggressive mood at the top of the order, remaining unbeaten on 33 off just 13 deliveries. Captain Sumit Ghadigaonkar was unbeaten on two at the other end when the rain interruption occurred.

With conditions not improving enough to allow the match to resume, the umpires eventually called off the contest, resulting in both sides sharing the points.

The result means Legends have climbed to the summit with 11 points, while Sunrisers remain fifth on seven points.

--IANS

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