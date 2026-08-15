Golf: Pranavi the only Indian to make cut at Swiss Ladies

Golfpark Holzhäusern (Switzerland), Aug 15 (IANS) Pranavi Urs stayed alive at the Swiss Ladies Open as she became the only Indian to survive the halfway cut, while compatriots Tvesa Malik and Diksha Dagar bowed out after contrasting second rounds at Golfpark Holzhäusern in Switzerland.

Pranavi, who opened with a 2-under 70, followed it with another solid round of 2-under 69 to reach 3-under 139 and sit tied 28th going into the weekend. Tvesa, despite improving to a 1-under 71 after an opening 72, finished at 1-over and missed the cut by a single shot. Diksha, who, like Pranavi and Tvesa, is supported by Hero, endured a difficult second round of 78 after a 71 and ended at 7-over.

At the top, Sweden’s Kajsa Arwefjall produced another impressive round to take control of the tournament. After opening with a brilliant 64 on Thursday, the 26-year-old followed it with a bogey-free 66 to reach 12-under par and establish a three-shot cushion.

Arwefjall began her second round on the back nine and immediately picked up a birdie on the par-4 10th. She then settled into a run of eight straight pars before making the turn. The Swede found another gear on the front nine, adding birdies on the first, second, fourth and seventh holes to pull away from the field.

She will be chasing a maiden LET title when she tees off in the final group on Saturday alongside Australia’s Whitney Hillier and Ireland’s Anna Foster, who share second place at nine-under.

Arwefjall has already come close to winning this event. She finished runner-up here in 2025 as England’s Alice Hewson successfully defended her title. Arwefjall was also second at the MCB Classic in Mauritius in June and made the cut in both of her first two Major appearances last month.

Foster, playing the Swiss event for the first time, matched Arwefjall’s second-round 66 after opening with a 67. The 24-year-old’s position in the final group marks the first time she has reached the final group in an LET event.

Germany’s Alexandra Forsterling, the 2023 champion, Wales’ Chloe Williams and England’s Eleanor Givens are tied fourth at eight-under. Givens made a late charge with three birdies to card a 66.

England’s Hannah Screen is alone in seventh at seven-under, while six players share eighth place at six-under.

The group includes defending champion Hewson, who is attempting to complete a hat-trick of victories, along with Finland’s Elina Nummenpaa, Sweden’s Louise Rydqvist, Austria’s Katharina Muehlbauer and Spaniards Luna Sobron Galmes and Amaia Latorre.

--IANS

bsk/