Rajasthan urban polls: Voting begins in 147 civic bodies in second phase

Jaipur, Sep 11 (IANS) Voting for the second phase of the Rajasthan urban body elections began at 7 a.m. on Friday in 147 civic bodies and will continue until 6 p.m.

The urban local bodies also include Jaipur, comprising six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 121 municipalities.

A total of 8,760,884 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 9,758 polling stations across 4,852 wards, with the electoral fate of 18,266 candidates at stake. With the conclusion of polling in the second phase, elections for all 309 urban local bodies in Rajasthan will be completed.

Counting of votes will begin at 8 a.m. on September 14. The second phase covers 147 urban local bodies, including six municipal corporations, 20 municipal councils and 121 municipalities.

Polling is being conducted at 9,758 polling stations across 4,852 wards, with 8,760,884 registered voters eligible to cast their ballots. A total of 18,266 candidates are in the fray.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has appealed to voters across the state to participate in the second phase and exercise their franchise.

Urging people to turn out in large numbers, CM Sharma said every vote would strengthen the foundation for urban development, better civic amenities and a brighter future. He also appealed to first-time voters to participate enthusiastically and encourage their families, friends and acquaintances to vote.

Chief Minister Sharma is scheduled to cast his vote at the Navodaya Teacher Training College (Getor) polling booth in Jagatpura, while Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is scheduled to vote at Booth No. 10 in Ward 141.

In Kota, Education Minister Madan Dilawar arrived at his polling station around 10 minutes before voting began. He cast his vote at Polling Station No. 2 in Ward 52.

The State Election Commission has directed officials to ensure adequate arrangements for drinking water and shaded areas at polling stations for the convenience of voters.

For the first time, elections are being held in 40 newly constituted urban local bodies.

In the urban body elections conducted between 2019 and 2021 across 107 urban local bodies, 5,012,642 of 7,378,611 registered voters exercised their franchise across 4,027 wards, recording a voter turnout of 67.93 per cent. Earlier, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Kota each had two municipal bodies.

The State Election Commission has set a target of 86 per cent voter turnout for the 2026 urban body elections.

The Rajasthan State Election Commission has provided an online facility for voters to check their names and other details in the electoral roll. Voters can use the ‘Search Voter’ option on the Commission's website and enter details such as district, urban body, name, father's or husband's name and age.

They can also search using their Voter ID/EPIC number after selecting the relevant district.

The State Election Commission has released the final voter turnout figures for the first phase of the Rajasthan urban body elections, held on Wednesday across 162 urban local bodies, including four municipal corporations. The final turnout stood at 76.41 per cent. The Arnod Municipality in Pratapgarh recorded the highest turnout at 91.98 per cent, while the Bhilwara Municipal Corporation recorded the lowest at 63.84 per cent.

The Commission had initially estimated the overall turnout at 76.04 per cent. Following revisions, the final figure was updated to 76.41 per cent. The turnout in the Chittorgarh Municipal Council was also revised from the initial estimate of 61.49 per cent to 68.15 per cent.

--IANS

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