His inspiring words still reverberate across world: PM Modi remembers Swami Vivekananda’s historic Chicago address

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday remembered spiritual leader and reformer Swami Vivekananda’s historic address delivered on September 11, 1893, in Chicago, saying that his inspiring words continue to reverberate across the world.

PM Modi took to social media 'X' and said, "11th September 1893, Chicago. Swami Vivekananda’s captivating address offered a glimpse of the civilisational ethos of India. His inspiring words still reverberate across the world."

The Prime Minister also shared a publication by Belur Math containing the text of Swami Vivekananda’s historic address.

Swami Vivekananda delivered his famous 'Response to Welcome' speech on September 11, 1893, at the World’s Parliament of Religions in Chicago.

“Sisters and Brothers of America, it fills my heart with joy unspeakable to rise in response to the warm and cordial welcome which you have given us. I thank you in the name of the most ancient order of monks in the world; I thank you in the name of the mother of religions; and I thank you in the name of the millions and millions of Hindu people of all classes and sects,” Vivekananda said.

Vivekananda had said that he was proud to belong to a religion that taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance.

"My thanks, also, to some of the speakers on this platform who, referring to the delegates from the Orient, have told you that these men from far-off nations may well claim the honour of bearing to different lands the idea of toleration. I am proud to belong to a religion which has taught the world both tolerance and universal acceptance. We believe not only in universal toleration, but we accept all religions as true. I am proud to belong to a nation which has sheltered the persecuted and the refugees of all religions and all nations of the earth," he said.

Vivekananda further said, "I am proud to tell you that we have gathered in our bosom the purest remnant of the Israelites, who came to southern India and took refuge with us in the very year in which their holy temple was shattered to pieces by Roman tyranny. I am proud to belong to the religion which has sheltered and is still fostering the remnant of the grand Zoroastrian nation,” Vivekananda said.

He also quoted a hymn that he remembered from his childhood: “As the different streams having their sources in different places all mingle their water in the sea, so, O Lord, the different paths which men take through different tendencies, various though they appear, crooked or straight, all lead to Thee.”

Referring to the gathering in Chicago, Vivekananda had said the convention itself represented the spirit of universal acceptance and echoed the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

“The present convention, which is one of the most august assemblies ever held, is in itself a vindication, a declaration to the world, of the wonderful doctrine preached in the Gita: ‘Whosoever comes to Me, through whatsoever form, I reach him; all men are struggling through paths which in the end lead to Me.’

Vivekananda criticised sectarianism, bigotry and fanaticism, which he said had caused violence, bloodshed, destruction of civilisations and despair among nations.

He concluded by expressing hope that the convention would mark the beginning of the end of fanaticism, persecution and hostility between people following different paths.

“I fervently hope that the bell that tolled this morning in honour of this convention may be the death-knell of all fanaticism, of all persecutions with the sword or with the pen, and of all uncharitable feelings between persons wending their way to the same goal,” he had said.

--IANS

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