Kayla Ewell marks 17 years of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ as she remembers Vicki Donovan

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Kayla Ewell marked 17 years since she first brought Vicki Donovan to life in “The Vampire Diaries”, speaking about the character and the iconic TV figures who captured viewers’ hearts.

Kayla took to Instagram, where she shared a video from the show, which first aired in September 2009 and concluded in March 2017, with 171 episodes across eight seasons.

Kayla, whose character Vicki was turned into a vampire by Damon in the series, killed by Stefan shortly after for getting out of control and attacking Elena, and later sent to Hell, took to the caption section to celebrate the milestone.

She wrote: “Seventeen years ago today Vicki uttered the words that brought us to fall in love with some of televisions most iconic characters.”

“The Vampire Diaries” supernatural teen drama based on the book series of the same name written by L. J. Smith. The series premiered in 2009 and concluded in 2017, having aired 171 episodes over eight seasons. It became the most-watched series on the network before being surpassed by Arrow.

Kayla is also an actress known for her roles on television as Caitlin Ramirez on the long-running soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful and as Maureen Sampson in Freaks and Geeks.

Ewell first appeared on the television series Freaks and Geeks in 2000, playing Maureen Sampson in the episode "Carded and Discarded", directed by Judd Apatow.

She starred on the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful from 2004–2005, and has guest-starred on the TV series The O.C., Boston Public, Veronica Mars, Close to Home and Entourage.

Kayla had a role in the film Just My Luck, starring Lindsay Lohan, and in Material Girls, and Haylie Duff, in 2006.

She was last seen in The Creatress is a 2019 American comedy-drama film directed by Jason Cook and starring Lindy Booth, Peter Bogdanovich and Fran Drescher.

--IANS

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