Vaibhavi Merchant calls choreographing ‘Eetha’ a celebration of a form that deserves wider recognition

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Vaibhavi Merchant, who returns with “Eetha,” has opened up about choreographing the Lavani sequences in the film.

Speaking about the title track, Vaibhavi told IANS, “Lavani is one of India’s most vibrant and expressive folk dance traditions, carrying with it generations of culture, storytelling, strength, and artistry.”

For me, choreographing the Lavani sequences in Eetha was never just about creating a dance number—it was about celebrating and honoring a form that deserves to be seen, appreciated, and spoken about on a much larger stage.”

Vaibhavi further stated, “Through Eetha, we wanted to present Lavani with authenticity, pride, and grandeur while making it accessible to newer audiences across the world. If this film inspires even a few more people to discover the beauty and richness of Lavani, I would consider that a victory for the art form itself.”

The song features Shraddha Kapoor and serves as a tribute to the legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, whose remarkable contribution to the folk art form established her as one of the most iconic cultural figures in Maharashtra’s history.

On Wednesday, the makers have shared the teaser of the film on social media. Set against the backdrop of Maharashtra’s rich folk culture, the film draws inspiration from the life of legendary Lavani performer Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

The teaser provided a compelling insight into Vithabai’s remarkable journey, highlighting her resilience, devotion to her art, and unwavering determination to perform despite all challenges. It opened with a large crowd gathering for one of her performances, eagerly waiting as other dancers take the stage.

On a related note, “Eetha,” directed by Laxman Utekar, stars Shraddha Kapoor, Randeep Hooda, and Anant Joshi. The film, produced by Dinesh Vijan under the Maddock Films banner, is set to release in cinemas on 28th August.

--IANS

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