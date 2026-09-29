VAIBHAV initiative enables Indian geniuses settled abroad to turn ‘brain drain’ into ‘brain gain’

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Indian nationals settled abroad, from the United States to Europe, have proved their mettle and made the nation proud with different milestones, even though this came at the cost of ‘brain drain’, back home – a trend that started in the 1990s and remained unaddressed till the launch of the VAIBHAV initiative.

Modi Story, a popular social media handle on X, shared a video elucidating how the Indian geniuses settled abroad now have an option, under the VAIBHAV programme, to enrich the domestic research institutions with their vast knowledge and experience – setting up a unique framework for “brain gain” and “brain exchange” instead of brain drain.

The AI-generated video shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi entreating the Indian scientists abroad to share their expertise in powering India’s growth, and the latter being more than willing to contribute.

The VAIBHAV (Vaishvik Bharatiya Vaigyanik) fellowship programme was launched by the Department of Science and Technology in 2023, aimed at facilitating coordination between the Indian diaspora in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Indian academic and research institutions, for a short period of about 2-3 months.

This helped in building short-term collaborative tie-ups, ranging from 2-3 months to 2-3 years, without requiring them to relocate to India.

The Modi Story, sharing the video, says that Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned the ‘brain drain’ into ‘brain gain’, without asking anyone to move back.

“PM Modi’s VAIBHAV initiative is giving foreign-based Indian geniuses full funding to spend two months a year, collaborating with Indian institutions on projects and technologies, useful to the nation,” it said.

Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, echoed similar views and, clarifying the government’s stance on the issue, stated that PM Modi’s goal has been to really connect with everyone, either in India or abroad, who could contribute to India’s growth and development.

The VAIBHAV Fellows, from multiple universities and R&D centres in countries such as the US, Canada, Sweden, and Australia, have also praised the government’s efforts to institutionalise diaspora engagement through the VAIBHAV fellowship.

They shared practical ideas for improving collaboration between Indian institutions and global Indian researchers.

The programme may be far from bearing fruit, but the diaspora has supported the idea wholeheartedly, saying that a smart policy like this helps build a bridge for global Indian talent to level up at home.

--IANS

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