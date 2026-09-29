September 29, 2026 8:45 PM हिंदी

‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ to return soon with Season 2 on Netflix

‘Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa’ to return soon with Season 2 on Netflix

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) After a successful season one, Netflix has announced season 2 of the reality show, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'.

Making the announcement, Netflix wrote on its official Insta handle, "Laut raha hain Lock Upp. Bhaag kar jaaoge kahaan? Watch Lock Upp Season 2, coming soon, only on Netflix! (sic)."

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Manisha Sharma, and showrun by Malaya Pradhan, the latest season will blur the lines between spectacle and vulnerability as some new contestants will be locked inside the lock-up with some new secrets.

The upcoming season is expected to introduce a world where various personalities will collide, with dynamics shifting and every secret holding the potential to change the game.

Talking about the latest season, Ekta Kapoor said, “Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa on Netflix went far beyond what we imagined. The conversations, the inmates, and their most memorable moments continued to live with audiences even after the finale. That’s what makes the return of Lock Upp so exciting. The next season will take audiences back into a world they know, but with an entirely new set of stories, personalities, and surprises. And Farah and Riteish will continue to helm the Lock Upp as the formidable jailer duo, bringing their own energy, unpredictability, and dynamic to the next chapter.”

Monika Shergill, VP- Content, Netflix India, added, "Lock Upp: Sach Yaa Sazaa became appointment viewing overnight. Viewers invested, debated, and kept coming back. It captured the zeitgeist - not just as entertainment, but also as a space where celebrities talked about topics they rarely do, owned their choices and confronted past trauma. Ekta’s bold homegrown idea and the scaled adaptation on Netflix led to entertainment maxxing. Season 2 will be about recreating the same Netflix effect with many new surprises for our audiences."

With new inmates, new tasks, and new secrets, the latest chapter of the show will unfold soon.

While the makers have not announced the release date, 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa season 2' is expected to arrive soon.

--IANS

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