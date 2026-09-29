September 29, 2026 8:46 PM हिंदी

‘Rise & Fall’ host Virender Sehwag clear misconception about his playing style

‘Rise & Fall’ host Virender Sehwag clear misconception about his playing style

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who hosts the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has cleared the misconception about his playing style when he used to open the innings with Sachin Tendulkar.

He spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and said that he didn’t always play aggressively but tweaked his style as per the demand of the game.

He told IANS, “It's not that I always played aggressively in sports, I also played defensively there. I have also played with negative surroundings”.

Sehwag and Sachin were the most explosive opening pair in the world in their era, and have helped team India secure victories by contributing massively with the bat.

When asked how he would tackle the contestants in his show, he said, “I have a little experience in that as I have dealt with unruly players as the opponents. But the experience of people is that we meet everyday, somebody is aggressive, somebody is polite, somebody talks angrily. So, we have to handle that. So, I try not to import all the understandings, deal with them lovingly. There is a way that you can do it lovingly, you can do it by scolding, you can do it angrily”.

“So, I will identify how I can handle this. It's a little challenging. But if there is no challenge in life, then there is no fun”. He added.

Virender Sehwag took over the hosting duties from Ashneer Grover for the 2nd season of ‘Rise & Fall’. The reality series features 15 contestants competing over 42 days in a game built around power, strategy, alliances and shifting fortunes. The contestants are divided between the Rulers, who control the game from the Tower, and Workers, who live in the Basement and fight for opportunities to move up. Season 2 introduces an additional layer of audience participation, with viewers getting the power to influence who becomes a Ruler or Worker.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

US bans more Canadian goods as trade war grows

US bans more Canadian goods as trade war grows

Celebrating women farmers' contribution beyond cinematic representation

Celebrating women farmers' contribution beyond cinematic representation

India and South Africa witness renewed momentum in defence cooperation (File Image)

India and South Africa witness renewed momentum in defence cooperation

Nikkhil Advani says he purposely made Bagha Jatin's character highly emotional

Nikkhil Advani says he purposely made Bagha Jatin's character highly emotional

President Droupadi Murmu hails historic women’s 4x400m gold, congratulates relay medallists after their superb performance in the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya on Tuesday. Photo credit: AFI/X

Asian Games: President Murmu hails historic women’s 4x400m gold, congratulates relay medallists

India conveyed concerns over SRIA to US Congressional delegation: MEA

India conveyed concerns over SRIA to US Congressional delegation: MEA

AI, robotics can transform India’s warehousing, cold-chain networks: DPIIT Joint Secretary

AI, robotics can transform India’s warehousing, cold-chain networks: DPIIT Joint Secretary

Indian Golf Premier League and Special Olympics Bharat sign MOU to build inclusive pathway for golf in India. Photo credit: IGPL

IGPL and Special Olympics Bharat sign MOU to build inclusive pathway for golf in India

Meghna Gulzar: As a filmmaker, chaos has to be your best friend

Meghna Gulzar: As a filmmaker, chaos has to be your best friend

India rejects Erdogan's 'unwarranted references' on J&K, says no external party has any locus standi on the issue

India rejects Erdogan's 'unwarranted references' on J&K, says no external party has any locus standi on the issue