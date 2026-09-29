‘Rise & Fall’ host Virender Sehwag clear misconception about his playing style

Mumbai, Sep 29 (IANS) Former cricketer Virender Sehwag, who hosts the streaming reality show ‘Rise & Fall’, has cleared the misconception about his playing style when he used to open the innings with Sachin Tendulkar.

He spoke with IANS during the promotions of the show at a 5-star property in the city, and said that he didn’t always play aggressively but tweaked his style as per the demand of the game.

He told IANS, “It's not that I always played aggressively in sports, I also played defensively there. I have also played with negative surroundings”.

Sehwag and Sachin were the most explosive opening pair in the world in their era, and have helped team India secure victories by contributing massively with the bat.

When asked how he would tackle the contestants in his show, he said, “I have a little experience in that as I have dealt with unruly players as the opponents. But the experience of people is that we meet everyday, somebody is aggressive, somebody is polite, somebody talks angrily. So, we have to handle that. So, I try not to import all the understandings, deal with them lovingly. There is a way that you can do it lovingly, you can do it by scolding, you can do it angrily”.

“So, I will identify how I can handle this. It's a little challenging. But if there is no challenge in life, then there is no fun”. He added.

Virender Sehwag took over the hosting duties from Ashneer Grover for the 2nd season of ‘Rise & Fall’. The reality series features 15 contestants competing over 42 days in a game built around power, strategy, alliances and shifting fortunes. The contestants are divided between the Rulers, who control the game from the Tower, and Workers, who live in the Basement and fight for opportunities to move up. Season 2 introduces an additional layer of audience participation, with viewers getting the power to influence who becomes a Ruler or Worker.

Produced by Banijay Asia, the show is available to stream on Amazon MX Player.

--IANS

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