Uttar Pradesh moving from local to global: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh is steadily transforming from a local economic powerhouse into a global growth engine, driven by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Highlighting the impact of India's Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), Goyal said the state's leading sectors are gaining greater access to international markets, creating new opportunities for exporters, artisans, farmers and manufacturers.

“Uttar Pradesh moving from local to global. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is reaching new heights of development,” Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.

He emphasised that trade agreements signed by India are helping connect the state's products and industries with international markets.

The minister noted that Uttar Pradesh's key manufacturing and traditional sectors are benefiting from expanding export opportunities.

Kanpur's renowned leather industry, which has long been a major contributor to the state's economy, is expected to gain wider access to overseas markets through India's trade partnerships.

Goyal also highlighted Noida's rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector, saying that global market access created through FTAs is opening new possibilities for exporters and manufacturers in the region.

Noida has emerged as one of the country's major electronics production hubs and is playing an increasingly important role in India's export ecosystem.

Apart from industrial products, traditional handicrafts from Saharanpur are also poised to benefit from greater international demand.

The minister said artisans and small businesses engaged in the handicrafts sector could access new markets abroad as trade barriers are reduced through various agreements.

Agricultural producers in western Uttar Pradesh are also expected to gain from the expanding trade landscape.

“Through Free Trade Agreements, Kanpur's leather, Noida's electronics, Saharanpur's handicrafts, and agricultural products from Western Uttar Pradesh are gaining new opportunities in global markets,” he mentioned.

--IANS

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