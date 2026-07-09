UTT Season 7: Szocs, Abhinandh star as Goa Challengers beat reigning Champs U Mumba in opener

Panaji, July 9 (IANS) Teenage sensation Abhinandh PB and 2025 MVP Bernadette Szocs starred with dominant displays as two-time champions Dempo Goa Challengers opened their campaign with a convincing 10-5 victory over reigning champions U Mumba TT in Season 7 of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji on Thursday.

Chief Minister of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant, formally declared the season open in the presence of International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) President Petra Sörling, UTT co-promoters Vita Dani and Niraj Bajaj, and leading figures from Indian and international table tennis.

The hosts then delivered a polished opening-night performance, with Szocs and Abhinandh sweeping their singles before combining to seal the mixed doubles and complete a commanding victory with two matches to spare.

Speaking on the occasion, the Hon’ble Chief Minister said, “I would like to welcome the organisers of Butterfly Ultimate Table Tennis to Goa. This is the first time the league is being played here, and I also warmly welcome all the players and fans who have come to witness the action. Goa has long been known for tourism, and today it is also emerging as a destination for sporting tourism. We have successfully hosted several major sporting events, and I look forward to being present for the final and presenting the trophy to the champions.”

The tie opened with 18-year-old Abhinandh, one of India's brightest young prospects, producing a commanding display against Frenchman Lilian Bardet. Backed by the familiar coaching duo of Elena Timina and Parag Agrawal, who guided Goa to the 2024 title, Abhinandh dictated proceedings with powerful forehand drives and a devastating serve–winning 21 of his 33 points while serving–racing away 11-6, 11-2, 11-3.

Three-time Olympian and last year’s Butterfly UTT MVP, Szocs then extended Goa's advantage with another clinical straight-games victory over Nithyashree Mani. Taking the opening game 11-7, Szocs absorbed a spirited response from the U Mumba paddler in the second before pulling away at the crucial moments to edge it 11-9. She wrapped up the contest 11-7 in the third, before teaming up with Abhinandh to overcome U Mumba captain Manush Shah and league debutant Anna Hursey 2-1 in the mixed doubles, sealing the tie with two matches left.

U Mumba found a late response through Shah in the second Men’s Singles, who edged Spain's Álvaro Robles in the season's first Golden Point before closing out the contest 2-1. The final match saw two exciting Butterfly UTT debutants go head-to-head, with Goa teenager Syndrela Das, the reigning ITTF World No. 1 in U-19 girls' doubles alongside Divyanshi Bhowmick, impressing early before Wales' Anna Hursey fought back to claim the match 2-1, ensuring both teams shared the honours in the closing contest.

For his outstanding displays, Abhinandh claimed a clean sweep of the ChatGPT Match IQ Player of the Tie, Indian Player of the Tie, and the Bisleri Shot of the Tie awards. Szocs was named the Foreign Player of the Tie.

Earlier in the day, UTT Juniors, the league's grassroots competition running alongside Season 7, continued in Goa. HVR Kolkata ThunderBlades maintained their unbeaten start with a 5-4 win over Dabang Delhi TTC through Vatsal Duklan and Titash Chatterjee, while UP Prometheans defeated Ahmedabad APL Pipers 6-3, having opened their campaign with a victory over PBG Pune Jaguars.

Final score:

Dempo Goa Challengers 10-5 U Mumba TT

Abhinandh PB bt. Lilian Bardet 3-0 (11-6, 11-2, 11-3); Bernadette Szocs bt. Nithyashrree Mani 3-0 (11-7, 11-9, 11-7); Abhinandh PB/Bernadette Szocs bt. Manush Shah/Anna Hursey 2-1 (11-7, 7-11, 11-6); Alvaro Robles lost to Manush Shah 1-2 (10-11, 11-8, 4-11); Syndrea Das lost to Anna Hursey 1-2 (11-9, 9-11, 7-11)

--IANS

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