July 10, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

Defender Fran Garcia joins Betis from Real Madrid

Defender Fran Garcia joins Betis from Real Madrid

Madrid, July 9 (IANS) Left-back Fran Garcia has joined Betis from Real Madrid in a deal reportedly worth around four million euros. Garcia has agreed a four-year contract with the Seville-based club until the end of June 2030, with Betis acquiring 50 percent of the 26-year-old's economic rights.

García joined Real Madrid from Rayo Vallecano in the summer of 2023 after previously progressing through the club's youth system.

He made 109 appearances for Real Madrid over the past three years, proving himself a reliable performer, although he was usually second choice behind either Ferland Mendy or Alvaro Carreras. The big-money signing of Spain international Marc Cucurella from Chelsea this summer opened the door for his departure.

He is the second player to leave Real Madrid this summer, following Dani Ceballos, who rescinded his contract with the club and could also end up joining Betis.

Midfielder Gomez seals move to Udinese

Athletic Bilbao confirmed on Wednesday that midfielder Unai Gómez has joined Italian club Udinese, ending his 12-year association with the club.

Gomez, 23, has signed a contract until the end of June 2031, with Udinese paying Athletic Bilbao around 4.5 million euros (5.1 million U.S. dollars), plus a further 1.5 million euros in variables. The Spanish side will also receive a percentage of any future transfer fee.

Born in the town of Bermeo, near Bilbao, Gomez progressed through Athletic Bilbao's youth system before making his first-team debut against Real Madrid in the opening game of the 2023-2024 La Liga season.

He made 117 first-team appearances and scored six goals, although he perhaps suffered from being used in several different roles, from central midfield to the left wing and even as a makeshift striker at times last season.

The return of Peio Canales and Benat Gerenabarrena from successful loan spells, along with Benat Prados' recovery from a serious knee injury, meant Gomez would have struggled for playing time this season, and new coach Edin Terzic preferred to allow him to leave.

He will play alongside former teammate Oier Zarraga at Udinese after Zarraga moved to Italy three years ago. Young midfielder Eder Garcia has also left the club on a season-long loan to second-division Cordoba.

--IANS

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