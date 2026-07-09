July 10, 2026 12:56 AM हिंदी

Iran warns US of 'firm and decisive' military response if violations continue: Consul General (IANS interview)

Iran warns US of 'firm and decisive' military response if violations continue: Consul General (IANS interview)

Mumbai, July 10 (IANS) Iran has warned that it will deliver a "firm and decisive response" to what it called repeated violations by the US, and said it has already carried out actions targeting US interests and bases in the region.

In a strongly worded statement during an interview with IANS, Iran's Consul General, Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh, said on Thursday that "Tehran had initially shown restraint in the face of US 'breaches of commitments" but was now compelled to respond, as it has done on previous occasions".

"This time, as before, we have responded accordingly, and we will deliver a firm and decisive response that, God willing, will once again make the aggressor regret its actions," he added.

The Consul General also said: "We have consistently demonstrated our commitment to negotiations and dialogue at all times before, during, and after both periods of attacks. Unfortunately, the United States has repeatedly undermined the principles of dialogue through its lack of commitment."

"US does not cease its violations," Iran "will be compelled to respond on the battlefield and through military means".

Iran said it has placed the issue on its agenda and has taken action against American interests in the region. It also addressed maritime security, saying it has "had to restrict passage" in some areas to ensure the safety of vessels and crews amid insecure conditions.

"Iran has consistently sought regional peace, stability, and prosperity, and continues to work toward these objectives," the statement noted.

It warned that repeated violations have "undermined regional security and disrupted the peace and stability of the people in the region, including countries that rely on the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz".

US President Donald Trump, saying his remarks "are not reliable" and that he "frequently issues contradictory and inconsistent remarks".

Despite the escalation, Iran said it remains open to talks.

--IANS

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