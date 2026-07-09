July 10, 2026 12:55 AM हिंदी

4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fighting 80 takes India to 158/7 against disciplined England

Shreyas Iyer's fighting 80 takes India to 158/7 against disciplined England in their must-win fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Bristol, July 9 (IANS) Skipper Shreyas Iyer played a lone hand with a counter-attacking 80 off 49 balls, but a disciplined England bowling performance restricted a stuttering Indian batting lineup to a below-par 158/7 in their must-win fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday.

Electing to bat first, India were rocked again by Jofra Archer and Josh Tongue, who started well again with the ball and used short balls to great effect. After that, the rest of the bowlers took over to keep India to two runs below 160, including not conceding boundaries in the last two overs.

With India’s batters again falling to pull shots and not staying at the crease for long, Iyer stood up to lead the batting charge through his unbeaten knock, laced with four boundaries and five sixes.

The sun-baked conditions at Bristol demanded precision with shot selection due to short straight boundaries and longer square boundaries. But India's strategy to explode in the powerplay backfired against the extra bounce extracted by the England pacers. Openers Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (15) and Abhishek Sharma (16) briefly took 15 runs from Josh Tongue’s opening over, but the recovery was short-lived.

Jofra Archer (2-20) provided the initial breakthrough by dismissing young Sooryavanshi, who holed out to mid-on on a pull. Tongue (2-36) soon joined the party, utilising a short-ball plan to remove Ishan Kishan (4) via a top-edge. When spinner Adil Rashid claimed Abhishek caught and bowled in his very first over, India's left-handed top-order was back in the dugout with the scorecard reading a modest 48/3 in 6.4 overs.

Captain Shreyas then anchored the innings alongside Shivam Dube (22). The duo stitched a 53-run partnership for the fourth wicket, pulling India past the 100-mark. However, England's bowlers maintained a tight leash on a spongy surface, keeping Dube's strike rate under check before Will Jacks broke the stand by having him caught at long-on.

The introduction of Tilak Varma (11) didn’t bring any momentum as he fell to Tongue's change of pace. Left with little support, Shreyas shifted gears spectacularly in the 18th over, dismantling Rashid for two massive sixes and a boundary in a 20-run over to get his fifty off 33 balls.

Just when India looked poised for a late flourish, Sam Curran delivered a brilliant penultimate over, conceding a mere four runs. Archer then closed out the final over clinically, removing Washington Sundar (5) before executing a clever piece of football skill on his follow-through to run out Axar Patel (1), as England now need to chase down 159 for a series victory.

Brief scores:

India 158/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80 not out, Shivam Dube 22; Jofra Archer 2-20, Josh Tongue 2-36) against England

--IANS

nr/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Anvita Khammam Aces end Hyderabad E-Champions' unbeaten run in Qualifier 1, storm into final of the Hyderabad Cricket Association's TG20 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Photo credit: TG20

TG20 Season 1: Khammam Aces end Hyderabad's unbeaten run, storm into final

Seventeen players face suspension risk as the 2026 FIFA World Cup heads into quarterfinal stage. Photo credit:

FIFA World Cup: 17 players face suspension risk ahead of quarterfinals

Iran warns US of 'firm and decisive' military response if violations continue: Consul General (IANS interview)

Iran warns US of 'firm and decisive' military response if violations continue: Consul General (IANS interview)

Shreyas Iyer's fighting 80 takes India to 158/7 against disciplined England in their must-win fourth T20I at the County Ground in Bristol on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

4th T20I: Shreyas Iyer's fighting 80 takes India to 158/7 against disciplined England

Defender Fran Garcia joins Betis from Real Madrid

Defender Fran Garcia joins Betis from Real Madrid

Linda Noskova sets up all-Czech final with Muchova Karolina at Wimbledon on Thursday. Photo credit: WTa

Wimbledon: Noskova sets up all-Czech final with Muchova

Amandeep Drall fires bogey-free 68 to take two-shot lead in 9th Leg of Women’s Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) at the Clover Greens in Hosur on Thursday. Photo credit: www.golfxyz.in

Golf: Amandeep fires bogey-free 68 to take two-shot lead in 9th Leg of WPGT

Melbourne: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during the Indian community event in Melbourne, Australia, on Thursday, July 9, 2026. (Photo: IANS/PMO)

Why Australia, once reluctant, is now ready to export uranium to India

Bernadette Szocs, Abhinandh PB star as Goa Challengers beat reigning Champs U Mumba TT in the opening match of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Panaji on Thursday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 7: Szocs, Abhinandh star as Goa Challengers beat reigning Champs U Mumba in opener

Ram Kapoor asks 'What does Gaurav Khanna do?'

Ram Kapoor asks 'What does Gaurav Khanna do?'