Ram Kapoor asks 'What does Gaurav Khanna do?'

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Popular television actor Gaurav Khanna entered 'Lock Upp 2' as a special visitor on Thursday. However, it seems like contestant Ram Kapoor is unaware of who Gaurav is.

As Gaurav was greeting the contestants, Ram asked his cellmate Dheeraj Dhoopar, "What does he do?", to which Dheeraj replied, "He is an actor."

Ram then asked, "Is he well known though?", after which Dheeraj said 'Hmm'.

"Okay, I've never seen him before. But that's because I don't watch any content," Ram explained.

However, when Gaurav met Ram, it did not feel like they were meeting for the first time.

"Good to see you again. Looking fantastic," Ram is heard saying to Gaurav.

During the episode, Gaurav was also seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with his wife, Akanksha Chamola.

She even shared that Gaurav was already aware of her sexuality and had also accepted her for it.

When Jailer Farah Khan asked Gaurav, "When her second secret was revealed, I even asked her, 'Does Gaurav know about it?", Akanksha revealed that Gaurav was well aware of her secret.

"Yeah, he accepted me," she was heard saying.

Gaurav added that he believes in accepting someone wholeheartedly.

"I have always said that if you like someone like them completely. So, I have always been that guy," he said.

"He was very open-minded, He understood my feelings and everything and he accepted graciously," Akanksha praised Gaurav.

Akanksha left everyone shocked as she revealed on 'Lock Upp 2' that she is bisexual, and even had relationships with females before getting married to Gaurav.

She shared, “Main shaadi se pehle bisexual thi. Mere relations rahey hain kuch ladkiyo ke saath. Bohot zyaada intimate relations nahi rahe hain but I have been in relations with a few females (I was bisexual before marriage. I have been in relations with females, but they were not intimate).”

--IANS

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