USA cricketer Akhilesh Reddy handed eight-year ban under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) United States of America (USA) cricketer Bodugum Akhilesh Reddy has been banned from all forms of cricket for eight years after an International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal found him guilty of breaching three counts of the Anti-Corruption Code.

The sanctions on Reddy, 26, stem from corrupt activities linked to the 2025 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The ICC had been appointed by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to act as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official (DACO) for the league.

According to the ICC, Reddy's eight-year suspension has been backdated to November 21, 2025, when he was first provisionally suspended. “Following formal tribunal proceedings, Reddy was held guilty of violating three key provisions under the Anti-Corruption Code:

“Article 2.1.1: Attempting to fix, contrive or otherwise influence improperly, or being party to an agreement or effort to fix or contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly, the result, progress, conduct or other aspect of matches in the ADT10 2025.

“Article 2.1.4: Soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating (or attempting to do the former) another Participant to breach Article 2.1.1 of the Code in one or more Matches in the ADT10 2025.

“Article 2.4.7: Obstructing the DACO’s investigation through deletion of data and messages from a mobile device which may have been relevant to the DACO’s investigation,” said the ICC in its statement on Monday.

The charges stem from an incident on the morning of November 19, 2025, in a hotel room shortly before the opening match of the Aspin Stallions. The Tribunal found that Reddy approached a teammate (designated as 'Player A') and asked him to "give runs" (concede extra runs while bowling) at the behest of team management.

When 'Player A' rejected the corrupt approach and reported the matter to the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU), he was dropped from the starting XI shortly before the match. Regarding the third charge, Reddy admitted to manually deleting WhatsApp text messages and call logs exchanged with 'Player A' on the morning of November 19.

While he claimed it was standard "data hygiene" on his iPhone, the Tribunal rejected his defence, ruling that he intentionally destroyed potentially incriminating material ahead of the ACU probe.

The sanctions were handed down following an extensive hearing by a three-member tribunal comprising Michael J Beloff KC (Chair), Justice Kate O'Regan, and Lloyd Mhishi. Reddy, who made his international debut against the Cayman Islands in the North America T20 Cup, has featured in four T20Is for the USA, and took one wicket.

--IANS

nr/