'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' director Indrajit Lankesh: Releasing in four languages was a natural decision

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh's forthcoming drama, 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh. A Love Story', will be released in four major languages — Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu, helping the story reach a wider audience.

Talking about the same, director Indrajit Lankesh shared that the decision to release the project in multiple languages was natural for them.

He said, "Jai Hind Jai Sindh is a story that goes beyond language. Its emotions and message are universal, and we wanted audiences across the country to experience it in their own language. Releasing the film in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada was a natural decision for us."

Producer Sammy Nanwani added, "From the beginning, our vision was to make a film that could connect with people across India. A multilingual release allows us to take that vision to a much wider audience."

The drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Mahesh Manjrekar, Jaya Prada, Zarina Wahab, Vikram Kochhar, Upasana Singh, Rahul Dev, Chhaya Kadam, Indira Tiwari, Amit Behl, Pooja Katyal, and Ankiit Arora in key roles.

'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh' is expected to release in the cinema halls across the world in October this year.

Speaking about the release date, Producer Sammy Nanwani revealed, "October has always been a magical month for massive cinematic spectacles, and we cannot wait to bring this labor of love to theaters worldwide in October 2026."

Earlier, one of the core cast members of 'Jai Hind, Jai Sindh', Amit Behl stated that the movie represents the journey of every Indian.

“Jai Hind Jai Sindh - This is a journey of all of us. It is the journey of every Indian, and from Sindh to traveling across the whole of India, all the characters come together and undertake this journey wholeheartedly. I am just a small part of this journey, but I am proud to be a part of this film. I believe that with everyone’s good wishes, this film will create history," he said.

--IANS

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