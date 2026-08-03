Sberbank overtakes Tesla in Fortune Global 500 ranking

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Sberbank was ranked 64th on the Fortune Global 500, the list of the world’s 500 largest companies published on Fortune’s website.

Over the past two years, the bank has climbed 152 positions. According to Fortune, the bank's annual revenue soared by 36.8 per cent to $135.1 billion, while profit reached $20.4 billion (+19.5 per cent).

Sber outperformed Tesla (116th) and Nike (336th) and leaped 38 spots since 2025.

The top three included Amazon and Walmart of the US, and State Grid of China. The Fortune Global 500 is Fortune magazine's ranking of the top 500 companies worldwide by revenue. A total of nine Russian companies were included in this year's ranking – Sber has the best result among Russian companies.

The combined revenue of the corporations included in the annual list of the world’s 500 largest companies totaled $43.1 trillion in 2025, up 3.2 per cent year-over-year.

Together, they employ 70.2 million people, and their revenue accounts for more than one-third of global GDP. The Global 500 companies earned $3.39 trillion in profits – the most profitable year in the history of the ranking.

Sberbank is one of the largest banks in Russia and one of the leading global financial institutions. It accounts for about one-third of the total assets of the entire Russian banking sector. Sberbank is a key lender to the national economy and holds one of the largest shares of the deposit market.

In India, Sber has been operating for over 15 years. The bank already has offices in New Delhi and Mumbai, as well as its own IT hub in Bangalore. SberIndia operates as a full-fledged local bank, providing a comprehensive range of services for corporate clients and developing infrastructure for cooperation between Russian and Indian companies.

In addition, Sber is currently building an office center in Delhi, which will become a hub for Russian business in India. This was announced in June 2026 by Anatoly Popov, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board of Sberbank, at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

The project will serve as a flagship venue showcasing cutting-edge technologies, digital services, and innovative solutions from the Sber ecosystem. For residents of the new business centre, Sber will offer a comprehensive set of financial tools for doing business in India, as well as business support services, including legal, tax, and audit advisory, and credit products.

--IANS

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