Palash Muchhal calls wrapping the shoot of 'Tera Sai' an extremely 'emotional & fulfilling' moment

Mumbai, Aug 3 (IANS) Singer, composer, and filmmaker Palash Muchhal called concluding the shoot of his spiritual drama 'Tera Sai' an emotional and fulfilling moment for him.

Spilling his emotions as the shoot was wrapped up, writer-director Palash Muchhal said, “Wrapping up the shoot of Tera Sai is an extremely emotional and fulfilling moment for me. This film has been a very special journey, not just as a filmmaker, but also on a deeply personal level. We have poured our hearts into every scene, and working with such incredible actors and a passionate team has made this experience truly unforgettable."

Shedding light on the project, the filmmaker continued, "Tera Sai is a story about faith, humanity, hope and the belief that we are never truly alone."

Palash further expressed his gratitude to the entire cast and crew of 'Tere Sai' for helping him bring his vision to life.

"I’m immensely grateful to my entire cast and crew for standing by my vision and giving this film everything they had. As we wrap the shoot, the journey doesn’t end here; in many ways, it has just begun. I can’t wait for audiences to experience Tera Sai," he concluded.

The film will talk about the inspiring life and timeless teachings of Sai Baba.

Presented by Red Eye Studio, 'Tera Sai' will see actor Sanjay Mishra as Sai Baba. In addition to this, the project will also see Sayaji Shinde, Manoj Joshi, Omkar Das Manikpuri, Avika Gor, and Rohan Mehra in significant roles, along with others.

As the shoot of the drama has now wrapped up, 'Tera Sai' is all set to move into the next phase of post-production.

Expected to be out in 2027, 'Tera Sai' will be made available to movie buffs in multiple languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Tamil.

--IANS

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