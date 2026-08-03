Google selects 20 AI-powered Indian startups under Play Accelerator programme

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) US-based tech giant Google on Monday announced the 2026 cohort of its Play Accelerator India programme, selecting 20 AI-powered startups across sectors such as education, healthcare, gaming, agriculture, finance, e-commerce, productivity, lifestyle and entertainment.

The three-month, equity-free programme will provide participating startups with hands-on support in artificial intelligence (AI) integration, app quality, security, growth and monetisation.

The initiative combines Google Play's product expertise with the broader Google technology ecosystem to help Indian app developers build trusted, scalable and globally relevant products, according to the technology giant.

The selected startups are using AI to address a wide range of challenges, including improving access to healthcare, supporting farmers, personalising exam preparation, enhancing sports coaching, helping small businesses get paid faster and creating new gaming and entertainment experiences, it added.

"India's next wave of app innovation is being built with AI at the centre. Through Google Play Accelerator India, we want to support founders across the full journey, from product quality and AI integration to growth, security, monetisation and global scale," said Aditya Swamy, Managing Director, Google Play Partnerships.

Paul Ravindranath, Regional Lead, Developer and Startup Programs at Google, said the programme is designed to provide practical support to high-potential app and game startups at a critical stage of their growth journey.

"Over the next three months, we will work closely with these founders on product quality, responsible AI integration, security, growth and monetisation, helping them strengthen their apps for users in India and global markets," he said.

The startups selected for the 2026 cohort include Chaupal, ChennaiGames, Dalvoy, Frontier Markets, GAPE Labs, Grape, HeyDoc AI, Kisanwala, Lingopanda, LUZO, Machaxi, MetaShot, MindYourLogic Studios, MrMed, Plutus Labs, Regain, Swipe, UrbanPro, Zave AI and Zet.

Google said the programme aims to help startups improve product quality, strengthen security standards, expand user reach and explore global market opportunities while leveraging AI-led innovation.

Google Play Accelerator India is designed to support promising Indian app and gaming startups through mentorship and guidance across product development, AI integration, growth strategies and monetisation.

--IANS

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