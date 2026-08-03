August 03, 2026 5:20 PM हिंदी

FAI, FCA meet to strengthen cooperation, promote fencing across Asia

FAI, FCA meet to strengthening cooperation, promote fencing across Asia (Credit: FCI)

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) President of the Fencing Confederation of Asia (FCA) Sheikh Salem Bin Sultan Al Qasimi met with Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General of the Fencing Association of India (FAI) to discuss strategic initiatives for the continued development and promotion of fencing across Asia.

The meeting focused on strengthening cooperation between the FCA and FAI through the FCA Development Programme, with particular emphasis on referee education, coach development, technical support, and the exchange of expertise among Asian member federations, according to the official communique.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to raising the overall standard of fencing across the continent.

"Both the FCA and FAI expressed their commitment to building stronger partnerships and creating greater opportunities for athletes, coaches, referees, technical officials, and administrators," read a release.

"The Fencing Association of India remains committed to working closely with the Fencing Confederation of Asia and all member federations to support the continued growth and excellence of fencing in India and across the Asian continent," it added.

During the discussions, the FCA leadership congratulated the Fencing Association of India for the outstanding organisation of the 2026 Asian Fencing Championships, held in New Delhi in June 2026.

The successful conduct of the championship, along with India's warm hospitality and professional event management, was highly appreciated and recognised as a benchmark for future continental events.

The meeting also explored opportunities for India to host additional Asian and international fencing competitions in the coming years, further strengthening the country's position as a leading destination for major fencing events.

The discussions concluded with a shared vision of promoting sustainable growth, enhancing knowledge exchange, and further advancing the sport of fencing throughout Asia.

--IANS

bc/

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