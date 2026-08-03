Essar celebrates 15 years of Stanlow ownership

Stanlow (UK), Aug 3 (IANS) Essar Group (Essar) this week celebrates 15 years of ownership and stewardship of the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex, one of Europe's most advanced refining assets.

Essar is a global conglomerate with over five decades of entrepreneurial experience in conceptualising, investing, building and operating world-class assets across the energy, infrastructure, metals & mining, technology and retail sectors.

In 2011, Essar acquired Stanlow and committed to a long-term modernisation strategy. Over the past 15 years, Essar’s £1 billion investment has reshaped the refinery, ensuring it retained its position as a critical national asset.

Key upgrades include reconfiguring the site to a highly efficient single-train operation to increase yields of higher-value products, expanding the range of crude grades processed, and upgrading Stanlow's catalytic cracker.

Owned and operated by Essar Energy Transition Fuels (a wholly owned division of Essar Group), the company recently completed a £100 million ($130 million) refinery turnaround, increasing throughput by approximately 8 per cent. The company also commissioned the UK's first hydrogen-ready refinery furnace following a £70.9 million ($100 million) investment, marking a major milestone in the site's transition to low-carbon operations.

Stanlow is a vital economic engine; recent independent analysis showed it supports around 5,000 UK jobs (direct, indirect, and induced) with average salaries for employees double the national average and a UK supply chain spend of £426 million.

Essar is now rewriting the future of Stanlow, harnessing the strength of our refining capability and building new industries through ambitious growth plans.

Retail

Massively expanding its retail network footprint business, targeting 800 new locations directly supplied from the refinery and growing the reach and presence of the Essar brand.

Decarbonisation

Advancing a £4.3 billion investment pipeline, with over £1 billion nearing a Final Investment Decision (FID), to transform Stanlow into a world-leading energy transition hub. Hydrogen production is central to this plan.

Datacentre development

Actively exploring next-generation expansion opportunities to maximise the site’s vast capacity. This includes assessing the potential for hosting state-of-the-art commercial data centres on the extensive Stanlow plot, powered directly by onsite hydrogen-ready generation.

Prashant Ruia, Chairman of Essar Energy Transition, commented, “We are proud to mark 15 years since acquiring Stanlow. It remains a privilege to steward this critical asset, and we remain committed to its future. Our £4.3 billion investment pipeline represents a significant growth opportunity for the UK, supporting the country’s energy transition, generating massive long-term economic value, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs built on the site’s proud industrial heritage.”

--IANS

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