New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The United States Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Thursday paid tribute to the 166 people killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, including six Americans, reaffirming Washington's support for India in combating terrorism.

In a post on X, Gor recalled his visit to the memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai, where he joined US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in honouring the victims and lauding the courage of India's security forces.

"On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, we remember the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. Earlier this year, I joined Secretary Marco Rubio at the memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel to honour the victims and the valour of India's security forces. The United States stands with India in the fight against terrorism, and our law enforcement partnership remains vital to bringing terrorists to justice," Gor posted on X.

The 26/11 attacks, carried out by 10 terrorists associated with Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, began on the night of November 26, 2008, and continued until November 29. Mumbai witnessed a series of coordinated strikes targeting prominent public places, hotels and other establishments.

The terrorists attacked several locations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station, Leopold Cafe, two hospitals, Nariman House and the Taj Mahal Palace and Oberoi-Trident hotels.

The four-day siege claimed 166 lives and left around 300 people injured. Nine of the 10 attackers were killed during operations by security forces, while Ajmal Amir Kasab was captured alive. He was sentenced to death in 2010 and executed in 2012.

The attacks remain one of the darkest chapters in India's history and a reminder of the sacrifices made by security personnel in the fight against terrorism.

Last month, Rubio met Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace Hotel security Chief Sunil Kudyadi, who was present at the hotel during the 26/11 terror attacks and heard a first-hand account of the attack, including how long the siege lasted.

The meeting took place after Rubio laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial at the hotel, with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar introducing the staffer to the US Secretary of State.

"At the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, I laid a wreath honouring the victims of the horrific November 26, 2008, terrorist attacks, including six American citizens. We remember those lost, honour the courage of those who responded, and reaffirm the enduring US-India partnership and our shared commitment to combating terrorism," the US Secretary of State said in a post on social media platform X.

--IANS

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