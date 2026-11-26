Moga, Nov 26 (IANS) Hours ahead of a major political rally by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab’s Moga to celebrate party’s foundation day and also to kickstart its election campaign, a worker was killed on Thursday after a coffee machine exploded at the venue of the ‘Khushaal Punjab rally’, triggering panic among people present at the site.

The incident took place at the venue near Nathuwala Jadid village, along the Moga-Ludhiana highway, where arrangements were being made for the state-level event.

According to reports, the coffee machine had been installed inside a tent set up to serve food to the media. It reportedly exploded, killing a worker who was deployed there. The blast caused commotion at the venue.

The incident cast a pall of gloom over the gathering, which was expected to draw a large number of party workers and supporters from across Punjab.

The rally is being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, with AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, senior party leaders and members of the Punjab Cabinet expected to attend.

The event is set to showcase state government's five-year performance and formally launch the party's campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections. The cause of the explosion and the identity of the deceased worker were not immediately known. Further details regarding the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said the political rally is being organised at government expense. He claimed that as many as 2,900 buses belonging to the Punjab Roadways (PRTC) have been deployed for the rally, while employees from various government departments have also been assigned duties at the event, allegedly leaving their regular responsibilities.

“The question is why Punjab’s public money, government buses and government employees are being used for political rallies. On one hand, people are running from pillar to post at government offices to get their work done, while on the other, government employees are being deployed at political rallies, causing inconvenience to the general public,” he said in a statement.

“The government treasury is not the personal property of any political party; it is the hard-earned money of the people of Punjab. Those who misuse these funds will have to answer in court,” Kler added.

--IANS

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