New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) India strengthened its indigenous artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities with the launch of the Chariot-1 foundation models, developed by Chariot Artificial Intelligence under the IndiaAI Mission, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said the models developed in India through indigenous research advance multilingual language processing and speech generation with innovations tailored to the country's linguistic diversity.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan performed the launch here, along with a research showcase, highlighting India's growing capacity to build sovereign AI technologies through domestic research and innovation.

Chariot Artificial Intelligence is among the first four teams selected under the IndiaAI Mission to develop sovereign foundation models.

The initiative reflects the government's commitment to nurturing indigenous AI capabilities, supporting advanced research and enabling the development of AI models that address India's unique technological, linguistic and societal requirements, the statement noted.

The Chariot-1 model suite comprises the Chariot-1 Large Language Model (LLM) and Chariot-1 Text-to-Speech (TTS), developed through pre-training from scratch in India.

The models are designed to advance language understanding and speech generation and incorporate novel research innovations aimed at improving computational efficiency, multilingual capabilities and adaptability across different deployment environments.

Moreover, the launch showcased three research innovations developed by the Chariot team and integrated into the training of Chariot-1 models.

IndicShift, an open-source innovation, introduces a shared alphabet for Indian scripts, enabling AI models to leverage similarities across languages rather than treating each script independently.

Covering 1,012 characters across 12 Indian scripts through 350 letters, the approach achieves up to 2.5 times fewer tokens on Indian text compared to OpenAI's GPT tokeniser.

The research also reports a 5 per cent to 8 per cent improvement in model performance on Indian languages on the same compute, while maintaining performance in English and code.

Nested Training innovation addressed the challenge of developing separate models for different computing environments, enabling deployment across data centres, laptops, smartphones and edge devices. The approach delivers a reported 62 per cent improvement in training speed compared to training the three model sizes separately.

Complementing the language model, Chariot-1 TTS is designed to generate speech in English and 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Gujarati, Punjabi and Odia.

—IANS

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