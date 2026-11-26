Islamabad, Nov 26 (IANS) A 17-year-old student in Pakistan's Lahore has been arrested after conversations with AI chatbot Claude allegedly revealed plans to develop an explosive device and target an educational institution, according to a report, citing the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA).

The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) officers arrested the teenager, a first-year student at a local college, from his home on Bedian Road in Lahore. His arrest came after the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the creators of Claude, an AI tool made by the American firm Anthropic, informed the Pakistani authorities about the boy's conversation with the chatbot, Page 3 News reported.

Investigators said that the boy had asked the chatbot to share the process of developing an explosive device using chemicals at home. He allegedly mentioned attacking a government college in Lahore and spoke about the possibility of carrying out an attack in a casual manner, including while having a conversation about having coffee.

NCCIA Lahore's Additional Director Atif Ameer said that the agency had arrested the teenager after they received information regarding the boy's online conversation. The investigators carried out a search at the home of the boy. However, they did not find any chemicals, weapons, explosives, or devices that can be used in the attack, Page 3 News reported.

The NCCIA have seized electronic devices from the teenager's home, and these are being examined to establish the nature of the conversations, his online activity and individuals he may have been in touch with. A case has been lodged against the 17-year-old boy under the provisions of Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016, and the Pakistan Penal Code.

Pakistan's cybercrime agency said psychologists have been examining the teenager to help investigators understand his mindset and what may have prompted him to plan making an explosive and targeting an educational institution, Page 3 News reported. Investigators are analysing whether he was involved in a dispute with his college, classmates, teachers or whether his interest in violent material online played a part.

In June, the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP), in a report compiled till June 14, revealed that 11 incidents of attacks on educational institutes have been reported in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2026, resulting in the death of 13 people.

During the same period in 2025, only one incident of an attack on an educational institution was reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in which three children were injured, indicating a rise in the level of terrorist violence targeting educational institutions. A total of 11 incidents of attacks were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 2025, in which three people were injured, a report in Eurasia Review mentioned.

--IANS

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