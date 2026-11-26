Brisbane, Nov 26 (IANS) England batter Tom Banton, while revealing how he got to know about his elevation to T20I captaincy, said head coach Brendon McCullum pulled him aside and informed him of the decision at the airport when the team was travelling to the Gold Coast for the fifth and final match of the series against Australia.

Banton will lead the team for the first time on December 2 in Canberra, becoming the 14th player to captain England in men's T20Is. He stepped into the role after regular skipper Harry Brook's departure for preparations ahead of the Test tour of South Africa and vice-captain Will Jacks' absence due to a broken hand.

"I was pretty emotional when I got told. Baz (told me) in the airport; he just pulled me aside and told me. I didn’t really know how to react to be to be honest. To captain your country … it's a great honour and a great privilege and something I’m looking really forward to," Banton told reporters in Brisbane on Thursday, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

The appointment marks a significant turnaround for a batter whose England career has witnessed considerable fluctuations. Having earned his first international selection shortly before turning 21, Banton struggled to establish himself during his initial stint between 2019 and 2022.

His struggles eventually led to him spending more than three years away from the national side, with the batter once admitting that he had reached a stage where he "hated cricket."

His return in 2025, however, brought a change in fortunes. Rather than attempting to reclaim his earlier position as an opener, Banton embraced a middle-order assignment and gradually established himself as a regular feature in England’s white-ball plans.

His consistency in the role has been reflected in his recent numbers. Since being recalled for the home series against West Indies around 18 months ago, Banton has featured in all 31 of England’s T20Is, accumulating 535 runs at a strike rate of 157.8 while batting predominantly at No. 4, No. 5 and No. 6. England have registered 24 victories during that period, suffering only four defeats, with three matches producing no results.

Banton credited the confidence shown by the team’s management and captaincy group for helping him settle into a position that was initially unfamiliar.

“It’s a different role to what I’d done the past, but I’ve done it now for close to two years now. I’m getting used to it really. The important bit is the backing from above … it has definitely made me feel at home. I owe a lot to Baz (McCullum) and ‘Brooky’ for bringing me back into the team,” Banton said of his middle-order exploits.

His recent performances have further strengthened his case as an important component of England’s batting combination. Banton has started the ongoing T20I series against Australia with scores of 39 off 22 deliveries and an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls, following his impressive 121 in the Adelaide ODI earlier in the tour. His ability to accelerate in the middle overs and finish innings has added another dimension to England’s batting resources.

The upcoming assignment also brings Banton back to a venue associated with an important chapter of his cricketing development. The Gabba in Brisbane was his home ground during the 2019-20 Big Bash League season, when he represented Brisbane Heat as a 21-year-old.

Across seven appearances in that campaign, he scored 223 runs at a strike rate of 177, with a memorable 16-ball half-century against Sydney Thunder standing out as one of his finest performances. He subsequently returned to the franchise for three matches during BBL|14 as a replacement player.

The familiarity of the venue brought back memories when he visited the ground ahead of England’s training session on Thursday

"I just walked past the international overseas (players’ honours) board and it was 2019 (that I first played here). It was a great time in my life and I look back with fond memories. They gave me my first opportunity to play franchise cricket, so I’ll be forever thankful to them and to everyone here," Banton stated.

--IANS

vi/bc