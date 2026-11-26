Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani on Thursday wished his wife Rakul Preet Singh’s parents, Rini and Kulvinder Singh, on their wedding anniversary.

He described their relationship as an inspiration and called the way they stand by each other the “greatest blueprint” he and Rakul could have asked for.

Jackky shared a series of family pictures on his social media account, including a throwback picture of Rakul’s parents and a more recent family picture featuring himself, Rakul and her parents. Alongside the pictures, he penned a heartfelt note celebrating their journey together.

“Happy Anniversary mom and dad Watching the way you both stand by each other through every milestone, every quiet moment and every laugh is the greatest blueprint Rakul and I could ever ask for. Wishing you both good health, laughter and many more decades of holding hands. Love you both immensely!,” Jackky wrote.

Rakul, too, marked her parents’ special day with an emotional post. Sharing a throwback family picture, the actress described her parents’ relationship as a love she continues to look up to and also said much of who she is comes from the life and values they created for their family.

“Happy Anniversary, mommy and popsi! Every year, I realise a little more how special it is to have a love like yours to look up to. You’ve built a lifetime together, filled with memories, lessons, laughter and countless little moments that make a family. So much of who I am comes from the life you’ve created and the values you’ve passed on to me. I hope life continues to give you both endless reasons to smile, celebrate and make beautiful memories together. Couldn’t have asked for better role models in love and life. Love you both endlessly! @rinisingh491 @kayjay.singh. (sic)”

Talking about Rakul and Jackky’s relationship, it began during the Covid-19 pandemic. During the pandemic, they also spent time together in Goa with friends and family.

The couple made their relationship on social media accounts official in October 2021. After dating for around three years, Rakul and Jackky tied the knot on February 21, 2024, in Goa.

–IANS

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