New Delhi, Nov 26 (IANS) The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) has asked Netflix to continue complying with the government's advisory on Pakistan-origin digital content and ensure that such content is not made available to viewers in India, according to sources.

The ministry recently reminded the streaming platform of an advisory issued on May 8, 2025, directing OTT platforms, intermediaries and streaming services operating in India not to host or distribute content originating from Pakistan, according to them.

The move follows concerns raised over the possible release in India of the Pakistan-based web series ‘Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo ’, which is reportedly scheduled to premiere in December.

The ministry also referred to Netflix's communication to the government in June 2025, in which the company had stated that no film or web series originating in Pakistan was being made available to subscribers in India.

The government has asked Netflix to continue adhering to that position and honour the commitment conveyed to the ministry at the time.

The development comes after the ministry received several complaints and representations regarding the potential availability of the Pakistani series in India.

Earlier this month, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a ban on the series and calling for a permanent legal framework prohibiting Pakistani entertainment content on OTT platforms, television channels and cinema screens.

In its letter, the association argued that permitting the screening of Pakistan-origin content would run contrary to the spirit of the government's existing advisory and public sentiment.

AICWA also urged streaming platforms to publicly clarify that content originating in Pakistan would not be offered to Indian audiences and sought stringent penalties for any violations.

They concluded the letter, saying, "India will never walk with Pakistan, not today and not in any future. No Pakistani face, voice or story has a place on Indian screens."

--IANS

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