Doha, Nov 23 (IANS) Skipper Tilak Varma waged a valiant battle with a second successive century but could not prevent India A from slumping to a 48-run defeat against archrivals Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament at West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha, on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 314 in 50 overs, Varma scored 100 off 149 balls and raised hopes of acing a tough chase made Herculean by a batting collapse, raising 112 runs for the seventh wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, who scored a half-century. However, it proved too good to be true, and Shahbaz's departure helped Pakistan A get back into the match.

India A were eventually all out for 265 in 49.1 overs, slumping to a 48-run defeat in their second match after starting the competition with a win against Nepal.

Despite a blazing 42-ball 70 by opener Abhishek Sharma (4x6, 6x6), India A were soon staring down the barrel at 129/5 at the halfway stage in the 50-over contest, with Ayush Badoni (0), Kumar Kushagra (2), Rinku Singh (6) and Suryansh Shedge (6) failing to fire. Opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi managed only 11.

However, Varma found a willing partner in Shahbaz Ahmed as they repaired the innings and took India A to 241/7. Shahbaz got out in the 43rd over just when it looked like he and skipper Varma would script an unlikely miracle. Vipraj Nigam and Harshit Rana got out for zero each, and India's hopes were over but for the century by the skipper. Varma reached his century in 147 balls, hitting seven fours and one six, but in the end his heroics were not enough.

For Pakistan A, Ali Raza (3-56) and Hasan Nawaz (3-45) caused the maximum damage while Mohammad Imran (2-69) added to their misery with some fine pace bowling.

Earlier, electing to bat first, Pakistan A rode on half-centuries by Maaz Sadaqat, Hasan Nawaz and Farhan Yousaf to reach a challenging total of 313 before being all out in 49.2 overs.

Maaz Sadaqat struck 59 off 63 balls (4x6, 6x1) and shared a 66-run partnership with Shamyl Hussain, who blasted a 23-ball 33, for the opening wicket in just 7.2 overs. Rohail Nazir was out for a duck, but Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79 in 82 balls (4x5, 6x4) and added 54 runs for the third wicket with Sadaqat.

Farhan Yousaf held the middle order together as he scored 56 in 48 balls, and Pakistan A crossed the three-hundred-run mark with Mohammad Imran giving the score some late push with a 14-ball 23 (4x1, 6x2).

For India A, Harshit Rana (2-72), Prince Yadav (2-60), Suryansh Shedge (2-55) and Vipraj Nigam (2-46) claimed two wickets apiece as the bowlers failed to contain the Pakistan A batters.

Brief scores:

Pakistan A 313 all out in 49.2 overs (Maaz Sadaqat 59, Hasan Nawaz 79, Farhan Yousaf 56; Vipraj Nigam 2-46, Suryansh Shedge 2-55) beat India A 265 all out in 49.1 overs (Tilak Varma 100, Abhishek Sharma 70, Shahbaz Ahmed 56; Ali Raza 3-56, Hasan Nawaz 3-45, Mohammad Imran 2-69) by 48 runs

--IANS

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