Discussion offered, HM ready to answer: Why is Rahul Gandhi still blocking the House?

New Delhi, Aug 10 (IANS) The political confrontation over the alleged police action against protesting students intensified on Monday, with BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Union Minister J.P. Nadda accusing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly “changing the goalpost” and deliberately obstructing the functioning of the Lok Sabha.

Dubey, in a post on X, said: “The order to change the goalpost was given to Rahul Gandhi by George Soros. Why is Rahul Gandhi so afraid of Home Minister Amit Shah? Today, BJP, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju repeatedly said that Amit Shah will answer. God alone knows what will happen to you and your party.”

Nadda also accused Gandhi of not wanting Parliament to function, saying the government had agreed to a discussion and that Shah was ready to respond. He alleged that Gandhi was changing the issue after the government accepted the Opposition’s demand and was attempting to create an atmosphere of anarchy by obstructing the Lok Sabha.

The BJP’s counter came after Gandhi alleged that pellet guns had been fired at students protesting in Delhi and demanded a categorical answer from Shah on whether he had authorised the alleged action. Nadda rejected the claim, saying Gandhi had referred to bullets being fired at Jantar Mantar, whereas, according to the government’s position, no bullets were fired there.

The contrasting claims have sharpened the question of whether the Opposition is seeking accountability through a parliamentary debate or insisting on a specific answer before allowing the discussion to proceed.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said the government was ready for a detailed discussion on all issues concerning students and that the Home Minister (HM) would respond to every point raised by the Opposition. He urged Opposition members not to disrupt proceedings and allow the discussion and reply to take place.

But Gandhi, speaking alongside Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday evening, rejected what he called a “fantasy conversation”. He said the Opposition was not asking Shah to simply deliver a general speech in Parliament, but wanted him to answer one specific question: Who authorised the alleged firing on protesting students?

Gandhi said that if Home Minister Shah personally authorised the action, he would be responsible, while if he was unaware of it, questions would arise over his competence. He also asked who within the Ministry of Home Affairs authorised the action if Shah did not.

The government argues that the Home Minister is prepared to answer the Opposition on the floor of the House. Gandhi, however, insists that the central question must be answered directly.

--IANS

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