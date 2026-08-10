135th Durand Cup: SC Delhi book quarterfinal spot with a seven-goal win over Indian Air Force FT

Ranchi, Aug 10 (IANS) SC Delhi produced another emphatic attacking display to rout Indian Air Force FT 7-1 and seal their place in the quarter-finals as Group C winners of the 135th IndianOil Durand Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Ranchi on Monday.

Juan Sebastián Peña scored twice, while Rodriguinho, Duvan Mina, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Clarence Savio Fernandes and Richard Ndayishimiye were also on target for SC Delhi. Samuel K. Vanlalpeka scored the consolation goal for Indian Air Force.

The victory saw SC Delhi complete their group-stage campaign with a perfect record of three wins from three matches and nine points, while Indian Air Force remain third in the group with three points from two matches and will face Jamshedpur FC in their final group fixture on August 13.

SC Delhi head coach Tomasz Tchórz made three changes to his starting XI for their final group-stage fixture, with Ashutosh Mehta returning from suspension and Joseph Sunny also coming back into the lineup. Juan Sebastian Peña was handed his first start for the club, while Augustine Lalrochana, Sourav K. and the injured Mohammed Aimen dropped out of the starting lineup. Meanwhile, Indian Air Force head coach Priya Darshan made one change to his starting XI, with experienced goalkeeper Dinesh coming into the lineup in place of Subhajit Basu.

Indian Air Force made the brighter start in opening exchanges, but it was SC Delhi who broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. Juan Peña spotted the forward run of left-back Yanglem Sanatomba Singh into the box and threaded a perfect pass into his path. Sanatomba squared the ball across the six-yard box, where Rodriguinho had made a clever run ahead of his marker and was left with a simple tap-in for his sixth strike of the tournament.

Indian Air Force looked to respond after falling behind, adopting a more direct approach with long balls and attempting to exploit set-piece situations. However, the SC Delhi backline remained alert to the danger and dealt comfortably with the aerial threat, denying the Airmen any clear-cut opportunities. At the other end, SC Delhi continued to threaten as Joseph Sunny sent an effort over the crossbar, while Rodriguinho came close to adding another with an acrobatic attempt that was deflected behind for a corner by a well-positioned defender.

After a period of both teams battling for control in midfield, SC Delhi doubled their advantage through a moment of individual brilliance from Juan Sebastián Peña. The midfielder brought down a high ball from the defence with an excellent first touch, immediately beating his marker before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike that flew into the top corner, past the diving effort of the goalkeeper.

SC Delhi finished the half strongly, launching a late flurry of attacks on the Indian Air Force goal. The Delhi side won five corners in the final minutes of the half, with Joseph Sunny coming close to adding a third when he met a clearance from one of the set-pieces, only to see his effort crash against the crossbar. The forward also side-footed his effort wide of the post after finding himself free at the back post in stoppage time as they went into the half with only the two-goal advantage.

Indian Air Force halved the deficit within five minutes of the restart through Samuel Vanlalpeka. Somananda Singh controlled the second ball after Clarence Fernandes cleared a long delivery into the box before setting up Vanlalpeka. The midfielder then produced a superb curling effort that flew into the top corner, leaving SC Delhi goalkeeper Nora Fernandes rooted to the spot.

SC Delhi restored their two-goal advantage within five minutes of conceding. Duvan Mina, who had been a constant threat to the Indian Air Force defence from set-pieces, finally got his reward when he rose highest to meet a corner and powered a header towards goal. The effort took a deflection off his marker Jijo Jerone, and found the back of the net.

The floodgates opened after the hour mark as SC Delhi continued their prolific scoring run in the tournament, adding a fourth goal just eight minutes later. Mohammad Danish failed to clear a cross inside the box, instead heading the ball straight into the path of Lalrinliana Hnamte. The midfielder controlled the ball on his chest before calmly finishing past the goalkeeper to register his third goal of the tournament.

SC Delhi added a fifth just 90 seconds later, once again capitalising on an error from the Indian Air Force midfield. Mohammed Azhar won possession and immediately threaded a precise through ball into the path of Juan Sebastián Peña, who showed excellent composure to finish past the goalkeeper and score his second goal of the game.

SC Delhi added their sixth in the 79th minute, once again making the most of a set-piece opportunity. Mohammed Azhar delivered a pinpoint corner into the box, and substitute Clarence Fernandes rose highest to power a header towards goal. Indian Air Force goalkeeper Dinesh managed to get a hand to the effort, but could not keep it out as the ball found the back of the net.

SC Delhi took the sting out of the game after scoring their sixth, slowing the tempo and managing possession effectively to retain complete control. Indian Air Force continued to search for a consolation goal, but the SC Delhi defence remained composed. Samuel Vanlalpekha came closest with another effort from the edge of the box, but his attempt was deflected out by a defender.

There was still time for one final goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time. Hnamte rolled the ball into the path of substitute Richard Ndayishimiye, who produced a composed left-footed curling finish into the bottom corner to complete a seven-goal rout and cap another emphatic attacking display from SC Delhi.

Tuesday's matches:

NorthEast United FC vs FC1 (Group F) – 4:00 PM, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

Nongkseh SS & CC vs Mumbay FC (Group E) – 7:00 PM, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

--IANS

bsk/